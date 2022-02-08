Diamond scam, 1.2 billion refunds to customers of the banks involved. Ruocco: “Reflecting on the effectiveness of supervision”

They arrived at 1.2 billion euros refunds paid to customers by banks involved, as intermediaries in the scandal on the sale of diamonds at inflated prices. To make the point was Luigi Federico Signorinigeneral manager of Bank of Italy, at the hearing in the parliamentary commission of inquiry on the banking system. Between January 2017 and January 2022 via Nazionale received approx 1400 exhibited. The intermediaries most affected by the complaints are Banco Bpm (79.5%), Mps (9.3%) e Unicredit (6.8%), all fined by the Antitrust Authority in 2017 and for which the Milan prosecutor’s office in 2021 requested the indictment. Carla Ruocco, chairman of the Banks Inquiry Commission, stressed that the affair “leads to reflect on the effectiveness of the current banking and financial supervision structures and on possible legislative initiatives “.

Among the victims of the alleged scam there are also several VIPs, such as Vasco Rossi, Federica Panicucci, Simona Tagli and the entrepreneur Diana Bracco. The story had been brought to the attention of the media by Report and the accusations made by Carlo Bertiniemployee of the Bank of Italy which after his reports was demoted. Signorini said the banks accepted 93% of the refund requests from customers, who were able to keep the diamonds in addition to refreshments. About 71,000 people were involved in the scam and to receive reimbursements, up to last October, were 52,440 buyers. There Supervision of the Bank of Italy, he claimed, “in soliciting the banks to control legal and reputational risks, it contributed to determining the reimbursement of most of the disputed or contestable sums”. The commissions collected by the banks on these trades were equal to 273 million, “0.3% of total commission income received globally over the period of time considered”, reads the text of the hearing. But out of 1.8 billion worth of stones, the percentage is over 14%.

With regard to Banco BPM, the elements acquired “have highlighted a direct and significant involvement of the bank in the diamond marketing activity, not correctly reported in the information sent as a result of the requests for clarification from the Bank of Italy. In relation to this, the Bank of Italy presented to the Milan Public Prosecutor formal complaint pursuant to art. 331 cpp In support of the complaint, with the approval of the ECB, the dialogue between Banco BPM and the ECB itself was made known to the judiciary on the matter of the marketing of diamonds. The Bank of Italy has filed a civil action “. On 21 January the process was divided into several sections: the obstacles to the supervisory functions of the Bank of Italy were transferred to Verona where the process will have to start again.

Part of Signorini’s hearing was classified. Carla Ruocco, president of the Commission for the investigation of banks, explained that “particular attention was paid by the Commission to the elements and checks carried out on the various banks, including those of an inspection nature, which led the Bank of Italy to consider that the trading of diamonds through the banking channel “. Ruocco now intends to “carry out further investigations through a specific hearing of the AGCM. In addition, the diamond affair also leads to reflect on the effectiveness of the current banking and financial supervision structures and on possible legislative initiatives “.