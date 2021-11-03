diamonds are worth almost 300 thousand euros

Kylie Jenner loves luxury and is trying to pass this passion on to her daughter Stormi as well. In the last few hours the two have shown off some very precious coordinated diamond rings: this is how much they are worth and why they bought them.

Kylie Jenner she is experiencing a truly magical moment in her life: she is expecting the second child from her partner Travis Scott and couldn’t be happier. If during her first pregnancy she had preferred to keep the news hidden, now she often photographs herself with her belly getting bigger and has even shown on social networks the bedroom she is renovating for the baby on the way. Despite being busy with expectation, she always finds time to devote herself to her eldest daughter Flocks. In the last few hours, for example, she did not hesitate to reveal a mother-daughter gift she received from her partner.

Kylie Jenner and the passion for luxury

Kylie Jenner has never hidden her passion for unbridled luxury, just think of the fact that only the new autumn wardrobe is worth a fortune, but the particular thing is that she is trying to pass this mania down even to her first child, who in more than one occasion showed off designer mini bags and super expensive accessories. Now the two have added a new coordinated accessory to their precious collection: on Instagram, mom and daughter have immortalized their hands in the foreground, showing two large diamond rings practically identical.

The matching rings are a gift from Travis Scott

In the caption, Kim’s little sister then wrote: “Dad gave us the matching rings“, referring to the fact that it is a sweet and precious gift from Travis Scott. The two rings are the model Toi et Moi (ie You and I), they are the same but the one the child is wearing is a miniature of the original, they both have a white gold band and two huge diamonds set that cross (the first is rectangular, the second is oval). Although the price is not known, it is clear that they are worth a fortune, as the central stones are super sparkling Experts in the field have estimated their value respectively at 300,000 and 40,000 dollars (258,000 and 34,000 euros) The certain thing is that they hide a very deep meaning: they symbolize the union between two people.