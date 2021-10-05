‘Diamonds in the rough’, stop saying Adam Sandler is not a great actor

Adam Sandler is Hollywood’s biggest contradiction. His plays – sometimes delightful (Billy Madison, An unpredictable type), others decidedly terrible (Grown Ups weekend, Jack and Jill) – grossed more than $ 3 billion in total. The comedian of the Saturday Night Live become a giant of production, he has become rich by repeating the same winning formula over the years. Seeing is believing (or not) the latest “made in Netflix” hit Murder Mystery, a perfect example of his comic laziness.

Then there is the other Adam Sandler, the actor who silences all his detractors. In the history of the Razzie – the Oscars for the worst of cinema – only Sylvester Stallone managed to beat the result of Sandler, who took home nine statuettes. But what about the guy who wowed critics with his performance in Drunk with love by Paul Thomas Anderson (2002)? And of the actor who went far beyond the simple homework in Spanglish by James L. Brooks (2004), Funny People by Judd Apatow (2009) and above all The Meyerowitz Stories by Noah Baumbach (2017)? The Academy jurors pretend not to see that Sandler is a perfectly capable clown to sit alongside the best colleagues around.

So be ashamed for having snubbed his proof in Raw diamonds, the powerful portrait of a very rambling man capable of transforming himself into a thriller full of tension. Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a New York Diamond District jewelry owner who runs his business like a junkie with nothing to lose, ready to bet anything even if he knows he can fail. The lower Howard goes down, the louder Sandler’s performance is felt, energetic and ferocious.

He could not have found better fellow travelers than his brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, two directors with an incendiary talent. Their previous four independent films (mostly Good Time 2017 with Robert Pattinson) prepared them for what is their most personal film to date. Children of a Syrian Jew who really worked in the Diamond District, the Safdies seem born to make this film. And, to make it even more authentic, they have hired, alongside many professional names, many non-professional actors.

Loading... Advertisements

Sandler finds the perfect tone and doesn’t abandon it throughout the film, especially when his Howard is cornered. The frantic script the Safdies wrote with Ronald Bronstein works on subtraction to explode only when it’s really needed. Enhanced by the “shoulder” shooting of the magnificent veteran of photography Darius Khondji (Seven, Midnight in Paris, Once upon a time in New York) and from the soundtrack by Daniel Lopatin, Raw diamonds does not have a moment of yielding. Every second of this film has value, from the incipit with the extraction of the black opal in Ethiopia (not without a good dose of social criticism) to its arrival in Howard’s shop.

The stone, which they say is worth a million dollars, is supposed to be Howard’s way out of his debts with his brother-in-law Arno (Eric Bogosian), a very nasty guy who is not moved by the family bond. Neither does Howard’s near-ex-wife Dinah (Idina Menzel), whose tantrums are also directed at Julia (the explosive revelation Julia Fox), the clerk at Howard’s shop with whom he has an affair. . Do you think his work is already busy enough? Take a look at his private life.

For Howard, however, the opal will not be a solution, but the beginning of the end. When his partner Demany (LaKeith Stanfield) walks into the shop with Boston Celtics champion Kevin Garnett (in a holding that shatters his own myth), Howard is persuaded to leave him the stone as a pre-game lucky charm. Because? Because Howard thinks he will have positive karmic energy in return, having bet on the Celtics match.

All of this leads to the film’s unstoppable climax, a sequence of tension so deep and palpable it will take your breath away. We’d already seen Howard resign himself to the worst when his creditors beat him unconscious, locking him in the trunk of a car outside his daughter’s school. But it is nothing compared to the crisis that breaks out in his shop, where he ends up barricaded together with Arno and his right arm Phil (a really scary Keith Williams Richards), in a confrontation that becomes news in real time even broadcast on TV, by which ours can only come out alive or dead. Howard is the role of a lifetime: the Safdies understood that Sandler could hold up this huge challenge with the spotlight focused only on himself.