Diamonds in the rough: the drama of the Safdie brothers with Adam Sandler (Review)

Brothers Safdie (Josh and Benny) have been able to impose their own directing style with films like Heaven Knows What And Good Time and reconfirm with Raw diamonds. After starting this project in 2012, the director brothers set it aside and then resumed it seven years later. The film has as its protagonist a discovery Adam Sandler who plays a role that is almost unusual for him. Released in 2019, the film conquered the masses thanks to its distribution on the streaming platform Netflix, which gave it new life.

Rough diamonds texture

Raw diamonds is a 2019 drama film directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. Released from January 31, 2020 on Netflix, the film has as its protagonist Adam Sandler.

Howard Ratner is a Jewish jeweler from New York with debt and gambling problems. He is in fact an avid gambler who, in order to try to win the riskiest bets, plays the money he should use to pay off his debts. In 2012 he managed to get hold of a very precious black opal, purchased by two Ethiopian workers. The opal is valued at a million dollars, money Howard plans to receive by auctioning the gemstone. The latter, however, a few days before the auction is revalued to a few hundred dollars. Howard is increasingly cornered by his brother-in-law’s henchmen, with whom he has a large debt that is slow to pay off. Once the opal’s money has been collected, he decides to bet it all on a basketball game. His own life will depend on the outcome of the bet, as his brother-in-law’s men are no longer willing to wait.

Cast of rough diamonds

A very interesting cast crowns and embellishes this film. In the role of the protagonist Howard Ratner we find a Adam Sandler revisited, which probably offers one of his best interpretations of recent years. Lakeith Stanfield He plays Demany, a guy who helps Howard with sales by bringing celebrities to his shop. Idina Menzel plays the role of Dinah, Howard’s wife, while Eric Bogosian plays the role of Arno, the criminal brother-in-law. In the film it also finds place for several cameos The Weeknd, who plays himself.

Diamonds in the rough and the meaning of the film with Adam Sandler

After the excellent tests of Good Time And Heaven Knows What, i Safdie brothers take another big step forward in the world of cinematography. The two directors confirm their sometimes frenetic and chaotic style to tell the story of a man who risks being overwhelmed by his mistakes. The definition of Howard’s character is taken care of in the smallest details, it is in fact shown in slices of daily life and in moments of absolute inner reflection. The result is a torn man who realizes his mistakes and tries to get out of them several times. Through the different scenes, in fact, we follow Howard’s deep maturation but, before reaching the actual awareness of which are the right choices to make, he continues to make mistakes repeatedly. In fact, this can be seen in the constant bets on basketball games, in the repetitiveness of adulterous relationships with the secretary and in the tendency to postpone the most important commitments.

One of the most explored themes in the film is that of the family. Howard loves his family, but he is unable to express this love due to the constant mistakes that affect his existence. In fact, the relationship with his wife is irremediably damaged when she discovers her constant betrayals. The eldest daughter hates him because she feels neglected and the only one to esteem him and carry him in her heart seems to be the younger son, who shares with him the passion for basketball and he does not seem to fully realize the dissolute life of his father.