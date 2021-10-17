Diamonds in the rough, the long-awaited film with Adam Sandler arrives on Netflix

We finally have the release date Raw diamonds, the long-awaited film with Adam Sandler which launched him in the race for the next Oscars.

Rough diamonds, the texture

We are in New York, in 2012, and the protagonist of this story is Howard Ratner, a Jewish jeweler of the big apple. Howard has a borderline life, many acquaintances, but above all the vice of the game and therefore business with bookmakers and other people with whom it is better not to have debt. A series of risky bets could change his life, but he finds himself embroiled in dangerous situations between business, family and opponents that put him more and more with his back to the wall. In all this there is also a diamond of great value that passes from his hands. Will he be able to get away with it?

Because there is so much talk about the film with Adam Sandler

The film is among the most talked about in recent months. It is directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, former directors of Good Time with Robert Pattinson, and also includes executive producers Martin Scorsese, with the distribution of the film entrusted instead to Netflix. In Raw Diamonds we will see Lakeith Stanfield (Escape Get-Out and War Machine), basketball player Kevin Garnett and singer The Weeknd (both in the role of themselves), Julia Fox and Idina Menzel, but the absolute protagonist will be Adam Sandler, and just here we find the reason for the great interest in the film.

Apparently in fact theinterpretation by Sandler is among the best of his career as well as one of the best this year. The actor is known for his comedy films, which almost always have a dramatic tinge to their story anyway. Titles like “Shock Therapy” and “50 First Dates” prove it, as well as “Change your life with a click” and “Mr. Cobbler and the Magic Shop”. In this case, however, it seems that there is little to laugh about and that the tension on the fate of his character is high.

All confirmed also by someone who knows about acting. In fact, the actor told of the call he received from Daniel Day-Lewis, the three-time Oscar winner for best actor now in Hollywood Olympus. In the phone call, Lewis warmly compliments his colleague for his performance and the suspense it brought to him during the film. This investiture, but also the participation in various festivals and the favor of critics, brought the name of Adam Sandler among the eligible candidates for the next Oscar as best actor. He himself ironically joked about his possible victory saying: “give me an Oscar or I’ll make a bad movie on purpose!“. To tell the truth it should be remembered, despite some not very exciting titles in his filmography, that in the past Sandler has already surprised critics with the film “Drunk of Love” by Paul Thomas Anderson.

When Raw Diamonds comes out

As mentioned Raw diamonds will be distributed by Netflix, and will therefore be available in the catalog starting from the next January 31. The first trailer in Italian has also recently been released, in which you have a taste of what will be the interpretation of Adam Sandler and the tenor of the film.