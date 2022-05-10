Diana Bolocco demonstrates how to wear transparencies at 44 years old

Diana Boloco He is living an excellent moment professionally. He is currently hosting “El Retador” and, although at first it was not easy for him to adapt to the format, he ended up succeeding. “It is difficult for me to change the switch, yes. In the first chapters I would tell you that I started a little more remembering myself, like when you stop riding a bicycle a long time ago and get back on it ”he confirmed a few weeks ago to TiempoX.

This Sunday, May 8, Diana greeted her mother for Mother’s Day by adding a photo to her Instagram account where she also appeared Cecilia Boloco. “I can’t let the day go by without publicly greeting my pretty mommy. Beautiful inside and out. Thank you for being such a wonderful woman. I hope to have 10% of the kindness that you have mom” began the post.

Related news

“I love you with all my heart! Happy day pretty mommy! And a very happy day to all the moms in this wonderful virtual community. To the biological ones, to the adoptive ones, to those who want to be, to those who haven’t been able to yet, to those from the heart. Q mothers in all their forms! Happy day!!!!” concluded Bolocco.

Source: Instagram @dianaboloccof

In the last hours, Diana shared a series of images of her look in El Retador where she was seen wearing a knee-length black dress, long sleeves and a translucent neckline. In addition, she added the text “Thank you for tuning in and her comments on last night’s episode of El Retador! See you on Friday! Hugs and kisses!!!!!”.

Source: Instagram @dianaboloccof

Instagram post of Diana It quickly surpassed 2,000 likes and 70 comments. “I love the dress”, “Great! You overdid it ”and“ Grace looks so much like you ”were just some of the messages from her fans.