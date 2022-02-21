Diana Celis and Epa Colombia announce end of courtship, it would be due to infidelity, mutual accusations | football curiosities

It has been rumored for a long time but now, thanks to them and to social networks, it has been confirmed: soccer player Diana Celis and Daneidy Barrera, better known as “Epa Colombia”, have ended their relationship. What was not so clear was the reason: apparently it was the fault of infidelity.

The first to refer to the subject was the influencer, on the Instagram account @Epa_Kerratinas100k: “I wanted to make a decision for my life and I hope you respect it, I decided to stay alone. I don’t want to deceive myself, deceive other people, I want to give myself time to be alone.

Clearly alluding to Celis, the media businesswoman assured: “Don’t start treating me badly, that my fame went up, that my money went up, that I left people who helped me. Everything in life has a cycle and a process, and processes end. I decide to take the time, move on with my life and be happy, I hope you respect my decisions, “she said.

However, Celis was not silent and also responded on her social networks: “The truth always comes to light… Above all, I am loyal to God and to myself. I had not said anything because everyone realized what I was going through. herself, but she’s fine now, I’m not going to make myself look bad forever she’ll look good… She says it’s not Karol and yes it’s Karol she’s dating. Maybe one day she’ll realize who he lost… and yesterday I found out that he has been doing it since October”.

Carol Samantha? The name is the only thing that is known about who would be the reason for the breakup, but Epa Colombia denies another romance: “I’m going to look for a photo on Facebook to show you that our friendship has been eight or ten years and it will never end by people who are talking about things that are not,” he wrote.

In the end, what is clear is that although they were engaged in marriage, the plans were just that and now both will dedicate themselves to their careers and their lives far from each other.