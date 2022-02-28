Diana Morant visits the Ascires Universitats Clinic and IBQuaes

The CEO of Ascires Biomedical Group, Lorena Saus; the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant; and the medical care director of Ascires Grupo Biomédico, José Ferrer.

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Moranthas seen first-hand the activity in medical biotechnology carried out by the group Asciresspecifically in the Ascires Universitats Clinic (Valencia) and the Quaes Biomedical Institute of Quaes Foundationfacilities you have visited and in which you have been interested.

During the visit, the minister was accompanied by Lorena Saus, CEO of Ascires Biomedical Group and member of the board of trustees of Fundación Quaes; and by José Ferrer, medical director of Ascires and member of the board of trustees of Fundación Quaes. This biomedical group is a pioneer in Spain in Diagnostic Imaging and Nuclear Medicineand stands out in Radiation Oncology.

Develop your business to public and private hospitalsas well as in its own network of Biomedical Clinics in the Valencian Community and Cataloniaand focuses on personalized precision medicine, especially on the development of artificial intelligence biomarkers and its own diagnostic algorithms, which integrate genomic, clinical and data from the Diagnostic imaging.

An innovative technology that Minister Morant wanted to see first-hand. The visit has started in Quaes Biomedical Institutespecializing in training Genomics, Diagnostic Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, Big Data and Neuroimagingto later attend the presentation of the activity of Ascires Biomedical Group, Quaes Foundation and IBQuaes and then hold a meeting with representatives of the Valencia Parkinson Association.



Latest diagnostic imaging advances

Later, Minister Morant visited the genomic analysis laboratory, where courses such as Embryo Biopsy, the only one in Spain with university accreditation. The visit continued with the Diagnostic Imaging Simulator, the only center in Europe to have this technology to train in precision in Diagnostic imagingsimulating patients in MRI or CT.

Subsequently, Diana Morant has visited lthe Ascires Universitats Biomedical Clinic, specialized in Neurology and that has a pioneering team at an international level in the Neuro-HIFU technique. The work on biomarkers and data processing stands out, with the development of Ascires specific biomedical algorithms, especially in fields like Neurology and Cardiology. With regard to pathologies, aspects that were “unthinkable” a few years ago are precisely quantified.