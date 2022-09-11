Diana of Wales, her shadow is still too long

“I don’t think I’ll ever be queen, they see me as a threat. I’d like to be reigns in the hearts of people“confessed Diana of Wales in his controversial interview for the BBC. Said and done. Behind the death of Queen Elizabeth IIwith whom she did not enjoy a good relationship, the figure of the iconic Lady Di is remembered more than ever.

This week the whole world has witnessed a historic moment: the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England and the proclamation, this very Saturday, of Charles III as King, successor to the British crown. Not only that, since with this proclamation the wish of the deceased to name Camilla Parker Bowles as ‘queen consort’ and not leave her aside is fulfilled.

It is, without a doubt, a fact that has drawn special attention. Philip of Edinburgh, husband of the Queen isabel II, he never became king, in fact he was only granted the title of prince. A detail that she never had with her husband, but that she has had with her son, who will now reign over the United Kingdom… in some way it rewards the love that he has managed to have with Camilla and gives her her place as ‘queen consort’ without having been Princess of Wales before.

During these days there have been many times that we have read on social networks the name of the remembered Diana of Wales, a woman who put the British crown in delicate situations by disobeying protocol and outshining all its members, especially her husband and the queen herself.

Unintentionally, Lady Di became the image of the Monarchy of the 20th century, a princess who struggled against anxiety, bulimia, her husband’s infidelities, loneliness… She, while compromising the crown, managed to raise it to the top.

Her separation and subsequent divorce marked a before and after in her life, but also in all the inhabitants who knew her. Many do not forget that today, perhaps, she would be the queen they always wanted to see on the throne and not Camilla Parker Bowles, the third in discord during her years of marriage with the Prince carlos.

A love story that ended in the worst way. A car accident took her life away from her and with it, the hopes of all the citizens of finding a woman as dedicated to social causes as she was. However, this painful event for her two children, Guillermo and Enrique, was of vital importance for her father, who had a free hand to undertake his love with the woman with whom he was always in love.

The history of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles could be a storybook love story. It depends on how you look at it and who analyzes it. The truth is that the shadow of Diana of Wales is too long, as I remember her, that for many years that pass it seems that there are those who do not forgive the suffering that all of them caused her. The same ones who do not forgive, do not forget her either and will always see her as the Queen of Hearts who, despite everything, survived the crown.