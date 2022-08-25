Diana of Wales, unique and unrepeatable, in HELLO!

There are moments that seem stopped in time, that is what happens with the image of Diana of Wales, always remembered for her warm smile, closeness to people and the spontaneity with which she broke the most formal moments, when seeing the images, it seems that the years have not passed but this August 31 marks the first quarter of a century of the departure of whoever became a legend. It has been 25 years now, since that tragic night in which a car accident took her life, truncating her story too soon and passing the baton to her children, Princes William and Harry, who today remember her in each one of their actions. In this edition of HELLO!now available, Diana of Wales, the life of a unique and unrepeatable woman in 25 iconic images.

Although it was in 1997 when the Princess passed away in Paris, her memory not only lives on in the legacy that her children keep alive, but her image has remained valid through the years in the collective imagination. Whether through his expected representation in the series The Crown, the film that Kristen Stewart starred in or even the unpleasant investigation that had to be done by the media through which his controversial interview with BBC Panorama was obtained, when it was thought that nothing more could be known about her, new stories and hypotheses about her life arise. In this edition, the pages of HELLO! bring you 25 iconic images of Diana, 25 years after her last goodbye.

