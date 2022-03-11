Diane Kruger walked with her daughter in New York, Iggy Azalea went out to eat in Beverly Hills: celebrities in a click

Vanessa Hudgens was invited to Paris Fashion Week and set a trend with her look: she wore gray checkered shorts that she combined with an oversize jacket in a lighter shade, and a blue V-neck top (Photos: The Grosby Group )

Hilary Duff took one of her daughters out for a soda at a Studio City joint. The actress wore high-waisted pants, a muscular V-neckline with buttons and a black hat with sunglasses

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey tried to go unnoticed by leaving through the back door of a private party they attended at the exclusive restaurant The Nice Guy in Los Angeles

A different family outing. Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, took their children to the art museum in Westwood, California. There they enjoyed the different activities proposed by the institution

Anne Hathaway was photographed leaving the hotel where she is staying these days in New York, where she traveled to promote her new work project, “WeCrashed.” She showed good predisposition with the press present and greeted the photographers

Iggy Azalea went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Beverly Hills and opted for a look in the range of gray: body skirt, long-sleeved shirt that combined with her heels and bag

Sara Sampaio left a Pilates class in a private room in Los Angeles and stopped at a store to buy coffee to go. She wore a sporty set of leggings and a pink jumpsuit and carried a black handbag with a gold chain.

romantic walk Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler went for a walk through their Los Angeles neighborhood with their pet. She wore a sporty look and he a cap, looking to go unnoticed

Diane Kruger was photographed while taking a walk with her daughter through the streets of Los Angeles. She wore pants that she combined with her sweatshirt, an oversized black jacket and leather boots.

Khloe Kardashian was photographed leaving her office in Los Angeles. She sported a print look that she paired with a black leather trench coat, as well as her boots and handbag. In addition, she brought a glass of water with rhinestones (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Julia Garner: She acted to hide that she couldn’t read and today she is the most wanted actress in Hollywood

Mica Viciconte’s surprising response when asked if she will leave Masterchef Celebrity due to her advanced pregnancy

Lizy Tagliani and Leo Alturria broke the silence after their separation: why they are not together anymore