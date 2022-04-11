Diane Kruger’s problems to shoot sexual scenes: “I wanted to control that”

In the film industry, there are many actors and actresses who have to deal with delicate situations, such as Diana krugerwho is in luck after have made the leap to television to star in the series ‘Swimming with sharks’.

The actress is in a good professional moment, but in a recent interview with ‘IndieWire’, she talked about a type of scene that has undoubtedly cost her to shoot: sexual ones. And it is that this type of scenes has not always been very well received, especially by women. Emilia Clarke, Nicole Kidman Y Kate Winsletare just some of the actresses who have been shy about getting naked, and now Diana has joined this list.

The German has admitted that she always tends to avoid shooting sexual scenes unless it is justified by some specific artistic proposal, and in her new series she has faced this doubt: “The motivation behind the sex scenes has to be good. I’m not okay with just getting naked on screen or doing stuff like that.. I was pretty cautious about what I wanted to show. There is always the danger of thinking ‘She is a modern woman’”.

Willing to shoot them, but controlling them

But, with all this, the actress ended up understanding that sexual scenes were part of the world of cinema, and that is why she decided that it was better to do this type of scene but to be able to decide how to represent them. “The reality had to be there. Y I wanted to control that. I wanted to control how it looked“, it is finished.

Diane Kruger is clear that she does not want to go through the same thing as in ‘Troy‘, when for the test she had to go disguised as Helen of Troy: “I felt like a piece of meat. They looked me up and down as they asked me, ‘Why do you think we should cast you in this role?’”