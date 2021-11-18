Diane von Furstenberg: “My challenge for women”

A portrait of Diane von Furstenberg



“I became the woman I wanted to be. And today I would like to help other women do the same ”, explains a MFF Diane Von Furstenberg. In Paris, for the twelfth DVF awards ceremony, which took place last night at the Opéra Garnier to coincide with the 16th Women’s forum, the designer speaks across the board, from the digital future connected to the reduction of stores in the West, passing to China, where she has instead opened 60 stores (with 12 more on the way) and entered into a deal with Alibaba. But then she takes the floor on issues that are close to her heart: «Mainly, giving a voice to women. I have the impression that Covid has brought us back 40 years… ». Established in 2010 by Diller-von Furstenberg family foundation, the awards, of 50 thousand dollars each, went this year: a Melissa French Gates (Lifetime leadership award, previously awarded to personalities such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Oprah Winfrey or Katy Perry), to Clarissa Ward, corresponding for the Cnn in Afghanistan (Inspiration award), to Ugandan Vanessa Nakate, militant for climate justice, Syrian style Rouba Mhaissen, lawyer who works with refugees and ea Wai Wai Nu (Burma) which works for peace among the Burmese communities. “We women must resume the fight, but not with anger, fighting for equality and to give everyone the opportunity to express themselves and find their own way.”

What does your award represent? And why do you assign it to Paris?

This is the city where I spent my youth and where I became a feminist. Fighting for women means increasing the rights of all. And I’m happy to deliver our awards at the opening of the 16th Women’s forum.

Was the period of the pandemic difficult for you? And for its brand?

If I think about women’s rights, I have the impression that Covid has brought us back 40 years… We cannot let our guard down on domestic violence and gender equality. On the business front, this sudden shutdown gave me the opportunity to review my business model. I closed many stores and reorganized my business around an omnichannel offering.

How will this repositioning express itself?

With fewer physical stores, but with the ability to quickly buy the garments immediately after the show. I strongly believe that the See-now buy-now model is the right one.

Virtual and physical catwalks?

Both, as long as you don’t have to wait six months before you can buy the looks. Customers don’t want to wait, times have changed. And for this very reason, in the shows in attendance, alongside the press and VIPs, I would also like normal people to be there.

Has it also consolidated its presence in China?

Yes, it is in great development. I have 60 stores and there will be 12 more next year in the form of small flagships. But above all, I opened a store at the end of 2019 on Alibaba, a platform that represents an example of how digital technologies are the future of fashion. In China, 50% of purchases are made online. In my New York shop, too, digitization plays an important role in responding to new ways of living for consumers.

Will there be other collaborations coming after the recent one with H&M home?

There are two in preparation, but I can’t talk about them yet. And I also have a new book in the pipeline after the one released this year (Own it: the secret to life, ed) my personal vision of life in the form of a dictionary.

Next year will celebrate 50 years of activity, long life to the wrap dress …

I invented it, it’s true, but in reality it is he who invented me. This is why it is important to go back to roots. No one has ever sold as many clothes as me in 50 years. The wrap dress has been exhibited in museums, some models are sold in vintage stores, because its great fortune is that these dresses that were born in the 70s, like the 30s, never go out of fashion. To be beautiful, a woman has eyes, a smile and a body language. I know how to make the body speak through clothes and I want to keep doing it. (All rights reserved)