Diario de Cuyo – El “Caudillo”, the historic Desamparados fan, is ill and his family is asking for help

There is no one who does not know Don Ruben Moreno. The “Caudillo” of Villa Zavalla is a historic fan of Sportivo Desamparados who is going through a complicated health situation and because his family cannot afford the expenses, they ask for the solidarity of the Puyutano fans.

Don Moreno is 89 years old and his health became complicated a few months ago. The man has no children and lives alone in that house on Matías Zavalla Street, where Vipers fans usually go to chat with the “Caudillo” and hear endless stories about the man who was always known as Sportivo’s “First Identified as “bar”. The truth is that Don Moreno is imprisoned in the house. A few weeks ago, his sister and neighbors found him unbalanced. They immediately transferred him to the hospital, where a case that first started as tonsillitis became complicated by severe bronchitis.

It is his nieces who accompany him in turns, but because she requires special care that he cannot manage alone, he also has two caregivers. That’s why his family decided to ask for support from fans by keeping a piggy bank in their house so that those who can contribute can do so. “We are not only asking for money, but also to meet him so that they can converse with him, something he always loved: talking about his beloved Sportivo,” commented his niece Mari Yáñez. of.

Don Moreno lives on Calle Matias Zavalla 130 Norte, a few meters from Avenida del Libertador.

Who is Ruben Moreno?

Born in 1934, “Don Moreno” is living history in Sportivo Desamparados. The creator of the first Vibora bar, on the 100th anniversary of his favorite club, recalled the old days in an interview conducted by DIARIO DE CUYO. He lives in a house painted green and white in the center of Villa Zavalla, “the cradle and base of Sportivo Desemprados”, as the flag hanging from the fence in the Serpentarium commemorates 100 years of “his” club, like Rubén. Gives indication of happening. Describing him, they found him in excellent health. He only misses games played at night, as the only problem that affects him is his eyesight, so if the day is favourable, he gets a guaranteed place on the third tier of stalls, where he Located next to a green cushion. And White with her sister Perla, who at age 83 traveled from Santa Lucia to sit with her brother and watch the Desemprados.

He says that he was born with a shirt. He started playing for Sportivo in 1946 when he was 11 years old. At that time there were neither Escuelitas nor Inferiores. The initial move was to play in the sixth, Ruben then continued to play in the fifth, fourth, third and reserve. “I didn’t play in the Primera. I realized I liked being a fan and cheering more.” At that time, the “Caudillo”, as his neighbors in the villa baptized him, was the leader of the capital neighborhood. “I was one step ahead,” he says. And as Sportivo grew at the same time San Juan grew with the creation of towns and neighborhoods, the popular one already had 12 bars: “In Barrio Fermín Rodríguez. One was powerful, he had about a thousand fans, Barrio Huzihual and Punta de Reales were also strong, so as the leader of Zavalla I insisted that we all go together and I achieved this, and thus the ‘United Villages Movement’ was created,” he expressed.



