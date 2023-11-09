Diario de Cuyo – Medicinal Properties of Black Cumin

In a world where the fast pace of life and stress can affect our health, supplements and medicinal plants are presented as natural allies to restore balance and strengthen the body.

Throughout history, these therapeutic options have stood out for their ability to provide essential nutrients and bioactive compounds that promote vitality and well-being, as long as they are used under a doctor’s supervision.

This time we will focus on black cumin, what are its benefits, its level of safety and effectiveness, side effects, as well as its reaction when interacting with drugs, foods and other healing plants or supplements, according to a page from Medline Plus. According. National Library of Medicine of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States Government

What medicinal properties does black cumin have?

Black cumin, whose scientific name is Nigella sativa, is a flowering plant native to Asia and the Mediterranean. Its seeds have been used primarily as a spice in international cuisine, however, it has also been used to make medicines.

This medicinal plant may have effects on the body that help stimulate the immune system, fight cancer, prevent pregnancy, reduce inflammation, and reduce allergic reactions by acting as an antihistamine.

People commonly use black cumin for asthma, hay fever, diabetes, high blood pressure, eczema, weight loss, menstrual cramps, and many other conditions, but there is no good scientific evidence to support many of these. .

Effectiveness

Pimple: Applying a gel containing black cumin extract on the skin may help improve acne.

hay fever: Daily consumption of black cumin oil may improve allergy symptoms in people with hay fever.

Asthma: Taking black cumin along with asthma medications may help relieve coughing, wheezing, and improve lung function in some people with asthma. But it appears to only work in people who have very low lung function before treatment.

A lung disease that makes breathing difficult: Taking black seed oil helps improve lung function in people with COPD who also use prescription inhalers.

diabetes: Daily consumption of black cumin powder or black cumin oil improves blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

Digestive tract infections that can cause ulcers: Taking black cumin powder along with standard treatments may help get rid of this infection.

high blood pressure: Taking black cumin powder or black cumin oil may lower blood pressure by small amounts in healthy adults. But it’s not clear whether it helps people with high blood pressure.

Conditions in a man that prevent him from getting pregnant to a woman within a year of trying to conceive: Taking black cumin oil increases sperm count and how fast the sperm move. It is not clear whether this improves pregnancy rates.

breast pain: Applying a gel containing black cumin oil on the breasts during menstruation reduces the pain.

Difference and side effects

Black cumin is commonly consumed in foods. Black cumin oil and black cumin powder are POSSIBLY SAFE when taken in large amounts for up to 3 months.

There is not enough reliable information to know if larger amounts are safe when used for more than 3 months.

Black cumin may cause allergic rashes in some people. It may also cause stomach upset, vomiting or constipation.

It is probably not safe to take black cumin in larger amounts than those found in food during pregnancy. Black cumin may slow or stop uterine contractions.

There is not enough reliable information to know whether black cumin is safe to use during breastfeeding. Be safe and avoid using it.

Black cumin may slow blood clotting and increase the risk of bleeding. Black cumin may worsen bleeding disorders.

Interactions with drugs, herbs and supplements

Amlodipine: Almopidine lowers blood pressure. Black cumin also reduces blood pressure. Taking black cumin with amlodipine may cause blood pressure to drop too low. People taking black cumin along with amlodipine should monitor their blood pressure.

Cyclosporine: Black cumin may reduce cyclosporine levels in the blood. This may reduce the effectiveness of cyclosporine.

Clopidogrel: Clopidogrel may slow down blood clotting. Black cumin can also slow down blood clotting. Taking black cumin with clopidogrel may increase the chance of bruising and bleeding.

Phenytoin: Phenytoin is used to control certain types of seizures. Black cumin may increase phenytoin levels in the blood. Taking black seed with phenytoin may increase the risk of phenytoin side effects.

Medicines modified by the liver: Changes occur in the liver and some drugs begin to be broken down. Black cumin may change how quickly the liver breaks down these drugs. This may change the effects and side effects of these medicines.

Diabetes medicines: Black cumin may lower blood sugar levels in some people. Diabetes medications are also used to lower blood sugar levels. Taking black cumin along with diabetes medications may cause significant reduction in blood sugar levels. Monitor your blood sugar levels carefully. You may need to change the dose of your diabetes medicine. Some medications used for diabetes include glimepiride (Ameril), glyburide (Diabetes, Glynase, Prestab, Micronase), insulin, metformin (Glucophage), pioglitazone (Actos), rosiglitazone (Avandia). And others.

Medicines that weaken the immune system: Black cumin can boost the immune system. By stimulating the immune system, black seed may reduce the effectiveness of medications that weaken the immune system. These drugs that suppress the immune system include azathioprine (Imuran), basiliximab (Simulect), cyclosporine (Neoral, Sandimmune), daclizumab (Zenapax). muromonab-CD3 (OKT3, Orthoclone OKT3), mycophenolate (CellCept), tacrolimus (FK506, Prograf), sirolimus (Rapmune), prednisone (Deltasone, Orasone), corticosteroids (glucocorticoids), and others.

Medicines that reduce blood clotting: Black cumin can reduce blood clotting. Taking black cumin with other medications that slow clotting may increase the chance of bruising and bleeding. Some medications that slow blood clotting include aspirin, pidogrel (Plavix), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as diclofenac (Voltaren). , Cataflam, among others), ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin and others), naproxen (Anaprox, Naprosyn and others), dalteparin (Fragmin), enoxaparin (Lovenox), heparin, warfarin (Coumadin), others.

Sedatives: Black cumin may cause drowsiness and drowsiness. Those medicines which cause drowsiness are called sedatives. Taking black cumin along with sedative medications may cause excessive drowsiness. Some sedative medications include clonazepam (Klonopin), lorazepam (Ativan), phenobarbital (Donatal), and zolpidem (Ambien).

Medicines used for high blood pressure: Black cumin may lower blood pressure in some people. Taking black cumin along with medications used for diabetes may result in a significant reduction in blood sugar levels. Don’t consume too much black cumin if you take high blood pressure medications. Some medications for high blood pressure include nifedipine (Adalat, Procardia), verapamil (Calan, Isoptin, Verelan), diltiazem (Cardizem), isradipine (Dynasarc), felodipine (Plendil), and amlodipine (Norvasc).

Water Pills: Black cumin may reduce potassium levels. “Water pills” can also lower potassium levels. Taking black cumin along with “water pills” may cause potassium levels to become too low.

Warfarin: Warfarin is used to slow blood clotting. Black cumin may increase the effects of warfarin, increasing the risk of bleeding.

Herbs and supplements with sedative properties: Black cumin may cause drowsiness and slow breathing. Taking it with other supplements with similar effects may cause excessive drowsiness and/or slowed breathing in some people. Examples of supplements with this effect include hops, kava, L-tryptophan, melatonin, and valerian.

Herbs and supplements with serotonergic properties: Black cumin increases a brain chemical called serotonin. Taking it with other supplements with this effect may cause serious side effects, including heart problems, seizures, and vomiting. Examples of supplements with this effect include 5-HTP, L-tryptophan, SAMe, and St. John’s wort.

Herbs and supplements that can lower blood sugar: Black cumin can reduce blood sugar. Taking it with other supplements that have similar effects may cause blood sugar to drop too low. Examples of supplements with this effect include aloe, bitter gourd, cassia cinnamon, chromium, and cactus.

Herbs and supplements that can lower blood pressure: Black cumin can reduce blood pressure. Taking it with other supplements that have similar effects may lower your blood pressure too much. Examples of supplements with this effect include andrographis, casein peptides, L-arginine, niacin, and nettle.

Herbs and supplements that may slow blood clotting: Black cumin may slow blood clotting and increase the risk of bleeding. Taking it with other supplements with similar effects may increase the risk of bleeding in some people. Examples of supplements with this effect include garlic, ginger, ginkgo, nattokinase, and Panax ginseng.

Iron: Black cumin can increase the amount of iron absorbed by the body. Taking black cumin along with iron supplements may increase the effects and side effects of iron.

