Diario de Cuyo – Pneumonia, the importance of strengthening prevention

Pneumonia remains the leading infectious cause of death worldwide and affects people of all ages. The death rate has not declined significantly over the past 60 years, with more than 2.5 million deaths globally in 2019 alone – the latest data publication date.

Regarding national figures, according to the latest National Epidemiological Bulletin, there were 148,571 cases of pneumonia between January and October 2023, compared to 147,967 cases for the same period in 2022. Although advances in medicine in general and the treatment of pneumonia in particular have led to improvements in outcomes, the increase in population age and the greater incidence and severity of pneumonia in older adults has diminished that positive effect.

What is pneumonia?

Pneumonia is a type of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs. These are made up of tiny sacs, called alveoli, which fill with air when we breathe in healthy people. The alveoli of pneumonia patients become filled with purulent secretions and fluid, which can make breathing difficult and limit the oxygenation of the blood to the lungs. This disease can be caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi or parasites.

Viruses are an important cause of pneumonia (23%), as we also saw in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. Among the bacterial causes of pneumonia, Streptococcus pneumoniae, better known as pneumococcus, is the most important, also causing several diseases that can manifest as upper airway infections (for example: acute otitis media and/or sinusitis), or aggressive forms (meningitis, bacteremia, abscesses), the latter being diseases with high mortality. In addition to pneumococcus, there are other germs that can cause pneumonia, although their incidence is lower.

How does it spread?

Pneumonia can spread through a variety of means, possible pathogens can be in the air we breathe, coming from a sick person or from viruses such as influenza or respiratory syncytial virus, or bacteria normally present in the nose or throat. Coming from that can multiply. Lungs after breathing.

Who is most exposed?

Small children.

Adults over 65 years of age.

Smokers.

Patients with chronic respiratory, heart, liver, kidney diseases and functional alterations of the spleen or its surgical removal.

Diabetic patient.

Immunized for various reasons.

What are the main symptoms?

Symptoms of pneumonia can be general, such as fever, chills, general malaise, or more specific, such as cough with mucus or purulent discharge, chest pain, or shortness of breath. And many times patients reach diagnosis when they are already hospitalized, which is why prevention is important to avoid serious cases.

Tips to prevent this

In children: Continue breastfeeding at least until the child is 6 months old and keep the vaccination schedule up to date to reduce health complications and mortality from respiratory infections.

In adults: dispose of tissues properly, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, don’t smoke, avoid crowding and wood heating, ventilate your home and workplace frequently.

All ages: There are 2 vaccines that are given to children and adults on different schedules, the flu vaccine and the pneumococcal vaccine. Adults can also get these two above mentioned vaccines, which are present in the national vaccination program for adults above 65 years of age and people suffering from diseases like heart disease, lung disease, kidney failure, liver disease, diabetes etc.

Pneumonia and its complications can be prevented through vaccination, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, especially in children and the elderly. In any case, vaccination rates are low, so it is very important to emphasize the importance of vaccination against influenza and pneumococcus, which are the main vaccine-preventable causes of pneumonia.

It is important to highlight that the annual flu vaccine and the pneumococcal vaccine are present in the national vaccination calendar and are available free of charge in both vaccination centers and public hospitals in the country for those who have any of the above indications.

Advised: Dr. Laura Pulido (MN 127115), coordinator of the Infectious Diseases Section of the Argentine Association of Respiratory Medicine.



