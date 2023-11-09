Diario de Cuyo – Pre-COPD, a new early diagnosis strategy

Smoking is a global epidemic and the leading cause of preventable death in the world. One of the main consequences of this is chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), one of the most prevalent respiratory diseases in the world. The difficulty with accurate diagnosis and the lack of screening programs globally resulted in significant underdiagnosis in all populations studied.

In Argentina, the main epidemiological study carried out was EPOC.AR of 2018, which showed that 14.5% of the population over 40 years of age suffers from the disease. Similarly, it was observed that 77.4% of the cases were not previously diagnosed.

The main cause of COPD is the inhalation of tobacco smoke and, to a lesser extent, it may be related to other environmental risk factors such as wood smoke, exposure to occupational inhaled toxins and respiratory diseases acquired during development or genetic factors.

Although there is still no cure for COPD, it is treatable, so all possible prevention measures are very important. Early detection of the disease at the first symptoms facilitates its management, avoiding progression to advanced stages, in which the patient’s quality of life is particularly limited. Similarly, identifying people at risk for developing the disease is an even more effective approach, because COPD, once present, tends to be progressive over time.

What is pre-COPD?

First of all we have to point out that COPD is diagnosed by performing spirometry, a painless, simple and non-invasive study. This exercise is essential in evaluating any respiratory disease, providing information about the functioning of the respiratory system, and clarifying the diagnosis of COPD. For this purpose, it is recommended to do it for people over the age of 40 who currently smoke or have smoked at some point in their lives.

The purpose of defining the entity of “pre-COPD” is to detect patients at risk of developing it in order to implement appropriate preventive measures in this population. This group of patients is defined by the presence of one or both of the following characteristics:

-Lung lesions related to COPD (emphysema)

-Changes in spirometry without non-reversible obstruction

Similarly, a person with risk factors for COPD (active or former smoker, family history of COPD, long-term exposure to smoke) may have mild respiratory symptoms (primarily cough with or without sputum, or wheezing on exertion) Shortness of breath) is warranted. To carry out supplementary studies to detect the presence of disease and any other abnormalities that justify the conduct, whether preventive or therapeutic.

Not smoking or stopping as soon as possible, avoiding exposure to smoke primarily in childhood or during longer periods of life, avoiding air pollution and keeping a complete vaccination schedule in childhood are the most important general measures we can take to protect the population. level to avoid this. Development of COPD, beyond individual risk.

November 15, 2023 is World COPD Day. The purpose of this annual date is to spread information and measures for disease prevention and detection around the world. Each year a motto is proposed to guide the work done. This year, the motto is “Breathing is life – act first”, promoting disease prevention and its early detection.

He advised: Dr. Sergio Zunino (MN 88737) and Dr. Manuel Ibarrola (MN 126554), co-coordinators of the Immunology and Resistant Diseases Section of the Argentine Association of Respiratory Medicine (AAMR); AAMR Past President Dr. Andres Exarreta (MN 89816) and AAMR Vice President Dr. Walter Matarocco (MN 80161).



