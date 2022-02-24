Diario Olé revealed the reason why Gustavo Alfaro requested that Ecuador vs. Argentina is played in Guayaquil, at the end of the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 | Soccer | sports

Daily Olefrom Argentina, highlights in a publication that, at the request of Gustavo Alfaro, gaucho coach of the Tricolor, the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) made the arrangements with Conmebol so that the match against the albiceleste is played on Tuesday, March 29 at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium, in Guayaquil, at the closing of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“Due to a decision of the coaching staff, and after meeting with our sponsors and reach agreements, we are pleased to report that the match La Tri vs. Argentina will be played in Guayaquil”, says the FEF statement.

Ecuador has 25 points, +10 goal difference, and is in third place in the qualifiers. Before facing the team in which Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María shine, they will face Paraguay on Thursday, March 24 and could seal the direct pass to the World Cup with a draw, because on that same day their escorts, Uruguay (22 units and -3) and Peru (21,- 4), will be measured in Montevideo.

Given this, the morning newspaper adds: “It was Alfaro who asked the Ecuadorian managers to change the location. The reason? From what he could find out Ole, the Ecuadorian team, in the absence of two dates, is practically qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. This was decisive (for the order)”.

According to the note: “If Ecuador did not have this present, it would not have moved from Quito, they told Ole. In addition, what motivated Alfaro to move the headquarters was that by going from Paraguay to Guayaquil they save a day, and they travel from flat to flat”.

It will be the second time that the national team performs on the pitch of Barcelona Sporting Club; in his first game he thrashed Bolivia 3-0. The final of this season’s Copa Libertadores will be played in this fort on Saturday, October 29. (D)