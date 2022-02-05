Our body has a vital need for some often neglected substances. We are very attentive to proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins of all kinds. Almost all of us are aware of the importance of the level of cholesterol in the blood and the level of blood sugar. Instead, many of us give much less importance to mineral salts. Mineral salts are substances normally taken in through food and water and their deficiencies and excesses in the body can cause serious health problems.

Unfortunately, no food contains all the minerals, so to take them all in the right proportion you need a balanced and varied diet. Fruits and vegetables are rich in minerals. For example, tomatoes and especially tomato juice are rich in vitamin C but above all in potassium.

Herbs also have important qualities for the body and fortunately they are used a lot in cooking. Laurel, basil, sage, parsley have nutritional qualities that are fundamental for the health of our body and sometimes also for our brain. Chervil is rich in minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and calcium, which are important elements for healthy teeth and bones.

Diarrhea and hair loss but also skin problems and infection could suggest a deficiency of this essential mineral

Zinc is one of the essential minerals for our body. This substance is necessary for the functioning of several hormones, including growth, sex and thyroid hormones. Zinc plays a primary role in growth in pregnancy, but also in childhood and adolescence. Furthermore, this mineral is also involved in the immune response and wound healing. Its functions within the body are multiple and delicate, which is why zinc deficiency can lead to serious health problems.

According to the European reference values, a man should take at least 15 mg of zinc per day. Meat, fish, cereals, eggs, milk and its derivatives contain important quantities of zinc.

This mineral is very common in food, so zinc deficiency in the body is a rare phenomenon. But its insufficiency could lead to diarrhea and hair loss, skin disorders and infection, and even psychological problems.

However, the opposite is also true, i.e. excess zinc in the human body can also cause health problems. Momentary excesses of zinc can cause symptoms such as nausea and vomiting and lead to diarrhea.

Other symptoms of zinc excess can manifest themselves in the form of anemia, continuous sleepiness and the phenomenon of dizziness. But the excessive presence of zinc in the body for a prolonged time can lead to other problems. Too much of this mineral over a long period of time would cause the reduction of some white blood cells and HDL cholesterol, the good one.

But how is it possible that an excess of zinc accumulates in the body? For example, it can happen by ingesting contaminated food from containers used for food storage, which could release zinc when opened.

Deepening

According to the medicine, one should eat purplish red fruit for this particular reason