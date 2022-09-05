“Diarrhea Case”. Kanye West flies to the aid of Kim Kardashian.

A post attributed to Kanye West has claimed for the past few days that Kim Kardashian often has “diarrhea”. But according to the rapper, it would be a fake, as he explained on Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been divorced since March. KEYSTONE

Kanye West has claimed that the viral post revealing that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has “diarrhea” too often is completely untrue.

Since returning to social media this week, the rapper has lashed out at the reality TV star, her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, her former collaborator Kid Cudi and various Adidas executives. And this weekend, the star seemed to have gone much further, writing this message: “Kim often has diarrhea. Like a lot more than a normal person should have.

A fake, according to the interpreter of Monster, who said on Instagram: “It does not come from me. Someone copied my text style and wrote something not funny”.

Kanye West has however revealed that he enjoys some of the memes made from his statements, and is a big fan of comedians Mitch Hedberg, Anthony Jeselnik, Louis CK, Jerrod Carmichael, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Larry David and Dave Chappelle.

“I like funny people and I think that’s one of the reasons why Skete and I could never have been friends,” Kanye West said, referring to the nickname he gives to the star of the Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson.

cover media