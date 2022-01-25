Diary – Martina Recchiuti – International

This article was published on page 5 of number 29 of Internazionale Kids, the monthly magazine of Internazionale for girls and boys aged 7 to 13. You can find it on newsstands, or you can subscribe.

“When I tell my friends that I write a diary they look at me strangely,” says a reporter for The Guardian newspaper. “Maybe it seems a bit of a mysterious habit to him. What secrets will I have to tell that little book? The answer is simple: there are no great reflections in there, yet there is a large part of my life. Keeping a diary is a good exercise to train the muscles of writing, just like a pianist with musical scales or a football player with dribbles ”.

Jotting down what’s on your mind in a notebook may seem like a trivial matter, but over time those sheets can become a great asset. And they are often fun to reread too! They help us to put our thoughts in order, to collect ideas, to keep track of the past. And then writing a diary is a habit that runs through history and unites people very far in time and space, such as the explorer Marco Polo and actress Emma Watson.

So we decided to figure out how. The result is that in this issue the protagonists of the comic Aldo and Rosa they got together (a bit like Abba!) to reveal their writing tricks.

How do we get started? Dear Diary? Dear notebook? Illustrious sheet? Aldo’s answer is: “Forget it, just start”.