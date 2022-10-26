‘Diary of a passion’ turns 18 and this is how its protagonists look – Metro Ecuador

‘Diary of a passion’ It is one of the most romantic movies of the film history 18 years after its premiere its protagonists and his story continues to be remembered by viewers. It passed in the 2014 when it reached the movie theaters becoming one of the most acclaimed.

directed by directed by Nick Cassavetes and starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, recounted the love story of Allie and Noaha “country boy” and one “city girl”who fell in love with his love and its complicity.

Currently, their actors have successful careers, although others have moved away from the productions.

This is how the protagonists of ‘Diary of a Passion’ look

Although it’s almost over 20 years of its premiere Allie and Noah they are still remembered with the same appearance of the tape.

Older Allie (Gena Rowlands)

The actress made her last appearance on the screens eight years ago in the drama ‘Yellow’.

Older Noah (James Garner)

The remembered actor starred in 2013 ‘The last life’ but he died in 2014.

Noah CalhounRyan Gosling

The gallant currently has 41 years and has added a large number of films to his resume such as ‘Blade Runner 2049′, ‘La La Land’, ‘Two Dangerous Guys’, among other films.

It is now on the recordings of ‘Barbie’, a new movie with margot robbie where will it become Ken.

Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams)

Although the role as Allie was not the one that catapulted her to fame because months before its premiere she had already been seen in ‘Mean Girls’, Rachel McAdams He has had a remarkable career with titles such as ‘A matter of time’, ‘I will love you forever’, ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Midnight in Paris’, among other.

Though Rachel and Ryan they did not usually get along on the recordings, some time later they ended up falling in love although their Romance came to an end and they have formed a family with different partners.