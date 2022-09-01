Diary of a sad princess – Shows

‘Lady Di’ (‘The Princess’, United Kingdom, 2022). Direction and script: Ed Perkins. Music: Martin Phipps. Production: Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn. Duration: 109 minutes. Qualification: suitable for all public. In theaters and also available on the HBO Max platform.

Diana, iconic and unforgettable. Her short but intense life transcended the time in which she lived and is still present today. Last year, ‘Spencer’, by Pablo Larraín, was released with a solid Kristen Stewart, and months later ‘Lady Di’, from the producers of ‘Man on Wire’ and ‘Looking for Sugar Man’, arrives in theaters at the Cinépolis complex. ‘ and with the direction of Ed Perkins (‘Tell me who I am’, ‘Black Sheep’).

Without voices acting as a common thread or current testimonies about the people who knew the Princess of Wales, this documentary fluently recounts the story of Diana and Charles’ marriage, the birth of their children, the intense and dark relationship that the marriage went through, their separation and the premature death of Lady Di in 1997. The facts are constructed through audiovisual files edited and concatenated with precision and intelligence. There were almost two decades of news, reports, unstoppable media coverage about her person and her solidarity, political and personal activity.

It is important to note that far from the modern documentaries that can be seen in theaters or on different platforms, here only original audio and video archive material was used, which manages to transport the viewer to the different events that the media covered since Diana began her relationship with Carlos (her marriage was at the age of 19), until his sudden death, even today a sensitive issue due to the way it happened and the role of the media in that tragic accident.

‘Lady Di’ is a documentary that any fan of this genre will not want to miss. Well structured, reflective and emotional at the same time.

Qualification: Very good