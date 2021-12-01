DiaSorin, our tests identify Covid also with Omicron – Health

DiaSorin confirms the ability of its molecular tests to identify the Sars-cov-2 virus even against the new Omicron variant. This was announced by the company, highlighting how the “sequences of the new variant available on the Gisaid database were used to perform in silico tests and verify the ability to identify the virus of all the tests in the Group”.

Furthermore, the characteristics of the Group’s molecular tests guarantee “the effectiveness in identifying the virus in the presence of all the variants that have emerged since the beginning of the pandemic”, adds DiaSorin.

DiaSorin continues to “constantly monitor the variants of Sars-CoV-2 through” the analysis of the genetic sequences that are recorded daily on the available databases “, adds the company in a note. The monitoring is aimed at evaluating the ability to identify the virus of “own tests even in the face of different mutations, thus guaranteeing their reliability”.