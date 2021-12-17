Business

DiaSorin splash (-10.8%) at FTSEMib

diasorin-logo_1DiaSorin recorded the worst performance of the day at the FTSEMib. The stock of the diagnostics company left 10.8% on the ground at € 158.85, after hitting an intraday low of € 154. High volumes; in the entire session, approximately 872 thousand shares changed hands.

DiaSorin approved the industrial plan for the four-year period 2022-2025 and ratified the project to redefine the corporate structure. In particular, DiaSorin expects to close 2022 with total revenues down by 2%, as a result of the reduction in turnover from the activities related to Covid-19 (Covid turnover down from the estimated 370 million euros for 2021 to 150 million expected for 2022). Excluding the activities related to Covid-19, DiaSorin indicates revenue growth of around 24% for 2022. The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022 is expected to be around 35%.

