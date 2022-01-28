Diawara opens, Tiago Pinto returns to Ndombele – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The long-awaited turning point could have come one step away from the finish line, forcing Tiago Pinto to a weekend of non-stop work, writes Andrea Di Carlo on The Republic. From the meeting with Amadou’s agent Diawara an opening of the player to leave Roma in this transfer window has emerged. The player is convinced, in front of the umpteenth position taken by the Giallorossi club: for him there is no space in Mourinho’s chessboard, so better evaluate the offers and get back into the game. The problem is that so far those received have not been considered satisfactory, either from a sporting point of view (Fulham, Venice and Cagliari), or from an economic point of view. No rejection therefore starting but simply waiting for the right offer. Among the elements least used by Mourinho in this first half of the season, the possible departure of the Guinean could thus allow Roma to sink the blow for the long-awaited last-minute director, whom José Mourinho has been waiting for since the summer, when the negotiation with Arsenal was wrecked for Xhaka. With Kamara of Marseille now faded, the attentions of Tiago Pinto would return to Tanguy Ndombele: PSG fails to make room for him, still no agreement with Tottenham.