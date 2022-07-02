Díaz-Canel condemns aggression against Spanish journalist Ana Hurtado › Cuba › Granma

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, described as “vile and cowardly” the attack suffered by the Spanish journalist Ana Hurtado.

In his account on the social network Twitter, the Cuban president specified that this aggression is inadmissible, while denouncing and condemning the event.

Similarly, Díaz-Canel expressed his solidarity with the communicator and documentary filmmaker: “We are with you. We love love, we hate hate.

According to the website Razones de Cuba, Hurtado denounced in a direct, from a market in Spain, the aggression she suffered from two men, who violently attack her from behind and spit on her, as an act of contempt and humiliation.

“There is so much hatred and evil that the enemies of the Cuban Revolution summon, through the media, that these puppets of that dark policy dare to publicly attack a girl, for the simple “crime” of declare, with pride, his condition as a communist militant, of loving Cuba and its people,” they specified.

On her social networks, the Spanish journalist commented: “I have been receiving private death threats for days […] Here I just want to make something clear: communist and well, on the networks and on the street.