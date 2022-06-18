Díaz-Canel gets a double in the networks

To the Cuban ruler Miguel Diaz-Canel a double has appeared on social networks, a character inspired by him, and played by the actor from Villa Clara Adrian More.

The Cuban artist has several channels on social networks, but he is especially followed by thousands of people on YouTube and TikTok, spaces in which he has become popular for performing comedy sketches. political satire related to the image of the ruler of the island.

One of the most recent videos was dedicated to criticizing the makeup worn by Diaz-Canel in the television presentation he made to denounce that he had not been invited to the Summit of the Americas.

For the characterization of the communist leader, he usually wears a wig with the same haircut and gray hair tone. He wears guayaberas with a lot of padding, indicating that the Cuban president is not skinny like many people in the country, despite the context of the economic and food crisis.

He has also joked about Diaz-Canel’s continuous use of graphics and grand plans, but making it clear that he never complies with them. Among those breaches are the housing plans, a problem that hits Cubans.

Mas granted in March a interview to CyberCuba about his participation in the film Horsewhere he worked under the direction of Lilo Vilaplana, playing Berto, a peasant.

The actor narrated that he was in the theater groups Escambray Y The publicbefore immigrating to the United States. He currently works for AmericaTv.

Adrian More was born in Placetas, in 1970, and lives in Miami. In her social networks, she points out that she studied at the National School of Art-ENA, in Havana. He has participated in several Cuban films, among which stand out Paradise, Checkmate, The doubt Y planted.

