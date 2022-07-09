‘Díaz-Canel, pingú’: the spy Gerardo Hernández shows rudeness in a challenge between communists

The spy Gerardo Hernández joined a challenge on social networks in which he took out a sweater with the phrase “Díaz-Canel, pingú”displaying rudeness and vulgarity, as dozens of Cuban users on Twitter have criticized.

I know that some will not like it, but I did not want to miss the challenge of #SacaTuPuloverComunistaand right now this is the one I have on hand… #Cuba #CDRCuba #SomosDelBarrio #CubaForPeace pic.twitter.com/D96M6MMlOS — Gerardo Hdez. Nordelo (@GHNordelo5) July 8, 2022

“I know some won’t like it, but I didn’t want to miss the #SacaTuPuloverComunista challenge, and right now this is the one I have on hand… #Cuba #CDRCuba #SomosDelBarrio #CubaPorLaPaz,” wrote the national coordinator of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution, the largest denunciation system of the Cuban regime.

Amid supportive comments such as that of Ramón Labañino, another of the five Cuban agents who served a sentence in the United States for espionage, dozens of users lamented the image offered by Hernández Nordelo.

Labañino, whose nickname on Twitter is @SoldadodeFidel responded to Nordelo: “Great, brother. There was no better one for this moment. You put us high!”.

On the contrary, the religious Baptist Abdiel Morfa wrote: “Gerardo, it is sad that you lend yourself to vulgarity and rudeness. We want to prepare a generation of respectful young people, good men and women. You are undoing all the work that thousands of teachers do every day to educate our children.”

Activist Isbel Díaz Torres pointed out: “Let’s see, you put on that sweater and you can’t help it from appearing in the minds of everyone who reads it. fight slogan: #DíazCanelSingao. What can we do. Psychology works in that weird way. Fidel (Castro) inspired fear, Raúl (Castro) inspired disgust, and today’s fool… well, that.”

Ivan Suarez said that “I did not expect such vulgarity from a public official“. “This beyond agreeing or disagreeing with his sweater. Let us be careful not to let ourselves be pushed to extremes,” she added.

For Gustav, “Not even with popular Cuban phrases” these officials “stick with the people”. “They don’t mesh, they cheat.”

The challenge of the communist sweater has been promoted by the Union of Young Communists (UJC), on the eve of the first year of the July 11 protests in which thousands of young people took to the streets to ask for freedoms and that has the ruling party nervous. and its repressive machinery.

“#SacaTuPuloverComunista and show what you are made of, shout to the world that your ideals are not for sale and that your heart belongs to #PatriaOMuerte. Shut up those who want to overshadow your voice and show it off with pride because like you, today we are millions,” he said the organization in your Twitter account.

Figures such as the announcer Agnés Becerra, the official journalist Pedro Jorge Velázquez “El Necio” and the Spanish Ana Hurtado have shown their propaganda garments.