Díaz-Canel received Viacheslav Volodin, president of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (+ Video) › Cuba › Granma

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, held a meeting with His Excellency Mr. Viacheslav Volodin, President of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, who is visiting Cuba.

During the meeting, the Cuban president highlighted the excellent state of relations between the two nations, while reiterating the will to consolidate the high level of political dialogue and exchanges in sectors of common interest, including the parliamentary sphere. He thanked the resolution against the United States blockade on the Island, issued annually by the State Duma, as well as the humanitarian aid received from the Federation to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

The Cuban President expressed his solidarity with the Russian Federation in the face of the imposition of sanctions and the expansion of NATO towards its borders.

Photo: Revolution Studies

For his part, Viacheslav Volodin ratified the State Duma’s support for the strengthening of bilateral ties, accentuated his denunciation of the US policy against our country and reiterated the will to continue strengthening exchanges at all levels.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by Anna Kuznekova, chargé d’affaires of the Russian Embassy in Cuba; Ivan I. Melnikov, first deputy chairman of the State Duma; Andrei V. Kartapalov, Chairman of the Defense Committee of the State Duma; Olga V. Timofeeva, Chairman of the State Duma Committee for the Development of Civil Society, Affairs of Social and Religious Associations, and Aleksandr V. Shetinin, Director of the Latin American Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Photo: Revolution Studies

Present on the Cuban side were Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ana María Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People’s Power; Brigadier General Arnaldo Tamayo Méndez, president of the Cuba-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group; Yolanda Ferrer Gómez, president of the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People’s Power, and Emilio Lozada García, general director of Bilateral Affairs of the Minrex.