Díaz-Canel relates the production of pork with the manufacture of Cuban vaccines against Covid-19

A week after the state television newscast acknowledged that Cuba lost 90% of the producers of Pork Meat in the last five years, Miguel Diaz-Canel He invited the rest to work “without pessimism, aware that moments of crisis make great solutions emerge” and linked the increase in pork production with the manufacture of Cuban vaccines in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to reports the state ACN.

The Cuban leader extended the invitation on Saturday, during the closing of the National Plenary of Pork Producersan event that was also headed by the members of the Political Bureau, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime MinisterY Salvador Valdes Mesa, Vice President of the Republic, and Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, Secretary General of the official Central Workers of Cuba (CTC).

The national plenary was preceded by more than 150 events that began during the second half of March and involved almost 7,000 people linked to the industry, including more than 4,400 producers and 945 cooperatives.

The debates started from a known fact: the productive level of the sector “before the crisis caused by the tightening of the blockade, in 2019” was fundamentally due to imported raw materials (corn and soybeans).

This situation will not be repeated because “the blockade will continue” and because maintaining the production of pork based on imports goes against the purpose of achieving food sovereignty proposed by the authorities and that it is “a matter of National security”.

One of the positive experiences shared at the event was that of Rafael Medina González, from Guantanamo, Doctor of Science and considered one of the most outstanding pig farmers in the country.

Medina, who received a visit from Díaz-Canel weeks ago, has managed to cover a large part of the diet of his cattle from fermentation and has replicated in the town.

Reynier de Jesús, a young pig farmer from Pinar del Río, who had between 2,500 and 3,000 pigs, had to reduce them to 1,500 per the fall in the supply of feed based on imported products. He explained that he has managed to maintain this number, which is still high, because “when the crisis came”, he already had 40 hectares of land planted only for animal feed.

However, he acknowledged that 40 hectares are not enough to keep 1,500 pigs, so he considered it necessary that “everything that is produced and is not suitable for human consumption, for one reason or another, be delivered to us.”

In the midst of an adverse scenario made worse by the fall in the import of raw materials to produce feed and the exodus of pig producers, Díaz-Canel pointed out the obvious: “pork meat is basic in the diet of the Cuban peoplewe have to produce more and do it in the shortest possible time”.

The president recalled that the country has faced these complex times by appealing to science and innovation, and gave the example of producing its own vaccines to face the Covid-19 pandemic. In this sense, Díaz-Canel took up the concept of “creative resistance”, underlines the ACN note.

Nevertheless, the production of its own vaccines cost the national drug program to be affectedas acknowledged by Prime Minister Marrero Cruz himself at the end of 2021, which has deepened the shortage of medicines in Cuba.

This leads us to wonder at what price Díaz-Canel intends to increase pork production.