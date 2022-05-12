Díaz-Canel says goodbye to AMLO with a banquet and a concert, while the Cubans ask for ‘official mourning’

The governor Cuban Miguel Diaz-Canel organized a banquet and a concert of mambo, trova and danzón to fire the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, while a large part of the Cuban population asked for “official mourning” to be declared for the explosion that occurred at the Hotel Saratoga, which has caused the death of 40 people while several are still missing.

Although the Cuban press did not offer details of the event, the Mexican newspaper The universal informed that, after the delivery of the José Martí Order to the Mexican ruler, Díaz-Canel invited him and his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, to a dinner enlivened by a concert by the Faílde Orchestra in the Palace of the Revolution.

The Cuban musical group performed songs such as “They are not going to prevent it”, by Amaury Pérez; “Almond” by Aberladito Valdés; “Veracruz”, “Pretty and tasty”, by Benny Moore, and “Mambo 8”, by Dámaso Pérez Prado.

After the controversial celebration, which took place while several Cuban families were waiting for news about their missing relatives After the explosion in the Saratoga, AMLO left for Mexico, where he has repeatedly praised Díaz-Canel.

About his Cuban ally, AMLO he said at the morning conference this monday that he is “an honest, hard-working, humane man, a very good person, a good public servant and a good human being”.

The Mexican, who followed a careful script during his visit to the Island, since did not speak publicly of the migratory issue, the main reason for the tripcould generate great controversy for Díaz-Canel after the revelation of the festive celebration at a time when the Cuban population demands days of “official mourning”.

In the 24 hours that his first official visit to Cuba lasted, the Mexican ruler also had time to meet with Raúl Castro Ruz, reported the island’s state press this Monday.

“Both leaders highlighted the intimate relationship between Mexico and Cuba” at the meeting, which took place on Sunday afternoon, according to a report on Cuban state television accompanied by images.

Castro, retired from his political posts since last year, highlighted the “important contribution” of President López Obrador to the development of bilateral ties with the Government of Cubareported EFE.

He also highlighted the contribution of the president of the North American country “to the necessary Latin American and Caribbean integration.” during the pro-tempore presidency of Mexico of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), in the period 2020-2021.

López Obrador followed the regime’s script during his visit to Cubawhere he reaffirmed his rejection of the embargo and promised to insist that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, not exclude the governments of Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba from the Summit of the Americas.

The Mexican closed this Sunday in Cuba a tour which first led him to visit Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Belize. During the visit to the Island, both governments signed a declaration to strengthen their historical relations and an agreement for cooperation in the area of ​​health.