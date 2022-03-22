Díaz-Canel says that investment in hotels in Cuba ‘is not understood by part of the population’

Miguel Díaz-Canel recognized that the greatest investment dynamic in Cuba in recent years has been in tourismbut regretted that this “is not always understood by a part of the population”alluding to the widespread criticism received by the numerous hotels that are being built on the island, while the government blames the serious shortage of food, medicine and basic necessities on the US embargo.

He added that this level of investment “must have a correspondence in terms of the efficiency of the sector,” for which he demanded that more tourists visit the Island.

During the balance of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in 2021, which was attended by the president and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Díaz-Canel insisted on the importance of tourism for the country’s economy. In his view, Cuba’s potential to develop the sector rests on three factors: political stability; citizen and epidemiological security, cited the official website Cubadebate.

He asked to promote event tourism“which gives us prestige and shows our country with all its potential. (…) In times like these, let’s show that the virtual Cuba that our enemies try to show on social networks is a lie”I call.

On your side, Marrero stressed the importance of the “political and ideological preparation of the workers” of tourismbecause these “must be a bastion in the defense of the Revolution.”

He acknowledged that in 2021 the Covid-19 pandemic caused “a very complex scenario, which has practically paralyzed the work of the sector, to which has been added a context of media war and now the war conflict in Europe”.

He stressed that In the absence of the Russian market, the main source of tourists to Cuba in recent years, it is necessary to get visitors from traditional marketssuch as Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, bet on Latin American tourism and promote offers for the domestic market.

However, he acknowledged that there are problems with supplies, which affect the quality of services, but added: “You cannot waste a second in seeking alternatives and solutions with national resources.”

The prime minister said that the priorities of the leisure industry in Cuba are to design new offers and encourage multi-destination; transform the tourism business system, “with a more innovative company”; refine and consolidate existing businesses and add more; seek the greatest possible linkages within borders; and promote the maintenance and recovery of unused rooms, as well as the computerization of the sector.

At the meeting, Ivis Fernández Peña, Tourism delegate in Matanzas, said that although the most important destination on the island, Varadero, complies with its visitor plan at 71%there is a favorable behavior in terms of economic efficiency.

“There was uncertainty that with the exit of Russia the results of the destination could be weakened, but Germany and England entered, while the operations with Poland and Belgium are going well and Canada is recovering,” he commented.

In 2022 the Government expects to receive 2,500,000 international tourists1,926,056 more than those received in 2021.

According to the economist Pedro Monreal, in about six years some 12,500 luxury rooms were built on the island, regardless of the debacle in the tourism sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Between 2014 and 2020, rooms in five-star hotels went from being 37.3% of the total hotel rooms in Cuba to representing 46.9%. In six years, approximately 12,500 luxury rooms were built, despite the fact that guests have been declining since before the pandemic,” Monreal said on Twitter.

For his part, the economist Emilio Morales told DIARIO DE CUBA that “the investments made in the last five years are not justified by the results achieved in the arrival of tourists, nor by the low rates of residential occupancy.”

“Tourism investments in Cuba have always responded to the monopoly interests of the military elite, controlled by the Castro family. In command in recent years, General Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja has hidden a sophisticated money laundering business based on remittances from emigrants and other obscure sources of financing, to grow the hotel network of Gaviota SA, a company that it handles as its own, if it isn’t,” he said.

The Government aims to receive six million tourists in 2030 and to increase tourist capacities to 95,000 rooms for that year, Tourism Minister Juan Carlos García Granda said in January.