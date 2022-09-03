Díaz-Canel sends residents to work in a marginal neighborhood of Havana, chosen for another of his tours

Miguel Díaz-Canel sent residents of La Federal, a marginal neighborhood of the municipality of Guanabacoa, in Havana, to worka “community in transformation”, as the regime now defines the suburbs that for decades have remained in the most absolute abandonment and that receive the attention of the dome of power as a result of the historic 9/11 protests.

“The President @DiazCanelB is now in the La Federal neighborhood, in the Havana municipality of Guanabacoa, a community in transformation where more than 800 people live,” the Twitter account of the Presidency in Cuba published.

“Houses are legalized, supply books are delivered, a warehouse, a bread basket, a playground, a sports field were built, roads have been improved and vital services for the community have been brought closer,” added the official channel, which exposed as neighbors claim “a point for the sale of gas.”

The state media echoed the tour with the usual photographs of the ruler surrounded by residents or touring homes and built worksand with sweetened texts.

the official newspaper Granma focused on a visit by Díaz-Canel to a raised house to a mother of four children and a report on official television published the repetitive dialogue of Díaz-Canel with the request to work for the residents of the community, with 250 unemployed.

“All those who are without work have to start working, to work on things right here that the neighborhood needs. With his own work he also improves the situation of his family. Are we in agreement with that?” Diaz-Canel asked.

“Common things for everyone and based on everyone. And so we are all supporting each other in the neighborhood and the same neighborhood with their own talent, their own effort is prospering,” he added.

The call collides with the reality of Cubans, whose salary is not enough to satisfy their most basic needs, as the authorities themselves have admitted. The economic package the “Ordering Task” brought a rise in salaries and pensions in Cuba, but at the same time a huge inflation that makes money leak in the pockets of families and in the midst of widespread shortages.

A poll carried out by the French multinational IPSOS placed Miguel Díaz-Canel as the second president with the most disapproval of Latin Americawith 14% support, only above Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro, who has only 4% approval.