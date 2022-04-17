‘Díaz-Canel Singao’: Anonymous Cuba hacks the website of the University of Guantánamo

The official website of the University of Guantánamo was hacked on Friday when messages against Miguel Díaz-Canel and the Cuban regime appeared. The group of cyber activists The Cuban Resistance the operation was awarded, according to reported on Twitterwhere he wrote: “we are done for this week”.

Cubadebate was a test of resistance to the web, it was not to show anything, it is difficult to coordinate everything together.

But we’re done for this week. pic.twitter.com/AWxGITmGhs — 🅻🅰 ​ 🆁🅴🆂🅸🆂🆃🅴🅽🅲🅸🅰 ​ 🅲🆄🅱🅰 (@LARESISTENCIAC2) April 15, 2022

Several users on the social network itself, including the hacker group itself, took screenshots of the official website. This Saturday, at the time this note was published, the page could not be accessed on the internet.

“Díaz-Canel, Singao”, “Homeland and Life” and “Down with the Dictatorship” was read on the cover. In addition, in the articles on the page, a longer message read: “It is time to recover the nation. We, free Cubans, blame the Communist Party and those who hold power today as enemies of the Cuban people.”.

They hack the site of the University of Guantánamo and it couldn’t have been better 💪💪💪#CubaIsADictatorship pic.twitter.com/ovzalkibxH — 🄱🄴🄽🄹🄰🄼🄸🄽 🇨🇺 (@BenXCub) April 15, 2022

In the description of his Twitter account, The Cuban Resistance links with Anonymous. They say to be “Cuban hackers for human rights, autonomy and self-governance, resistance against tyranny, for the freedom of our people“.

Anonymous has acted against the Cuban government on several occasions. The most recent, at the beginning of this month, when he hacked the website of the Cuban Ministry of Finance and Prices, where they left messages such as “Down with the dictatorship”, “Freedom for political prisoners”, “SOS Cuba” or “Vamos Patria y Vida”.

The contents shown “do not correspond to the principles, patriotic and revolutionary values ​​of our workers,” the minister of the branch, Meisi Bolaños Weiss, complained on Twitter during the attack.

“We ratify the unanimous support for our Party, to our president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and to the Revolution”added the official.

In February 2020 they were awarded the hacking of the website of the Spanish embassy in Cuba and the suspension of the website of the Faculty of Physics of the University of Havana.

At that time they left messages like this: “We are Anonymous, we are legion, we do not forgive or forget. Wait for us. Freedom for Cuba, down with Raúl, down with Díaz-Canel.”

On February 26, the profile on twitter Anonymous Cuba Official condemning the double standard of the Cuban Government, he stated: “…we are not oblivious to what is happening. You’ll hear from us soon.”