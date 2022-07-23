Díaz-Canel tells Cubans that protesting against blackouts ‘is not going to solve the problem’

Governor Miguel Díaz-Canel asked Cubans this Friday in his speech before the National Assembly of People’s Power to show solidarity and avoid manifestations of disagreement with the blackoutsbecause with that “the situation is not resolved”, reported Cubadebate.

Diaz-Canel said that blackout protests that have developed in recent days in various regions of the country “They generate violence and acts of vandalism that respond to those who block us and prevent us from acquiring the means to get out of this situation.”

In addition, the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba said that with the protests “the situation we have is not resolved. The situation is going to be resolved by complying with the strategy in which we are committed”referring to a group of measures taken by the Government that have not shown results so far.

As usual, the president blamed the US embargo for the blackoutsalthough he also acknowledged “bumps in the distribution of fuel due to availability”, which does not allow “covering with distributed generation”.

The Cuban ruler said that in less than three months there have been two accidents that have taken out more than 400 MW of generation, affecting three plantsone of which “It’s not going to recover in the short term.”

According to his statements, blackouts “have stopped production processes and are affecting the economy”.

Regarding the discontent they have generated among citizens, he said that “no one puts the blackouts to bother anyone“, although he claimed to understand “the logical malaise and dissatisfaction that exists in the population.”

In this sense, Díaz-Canel told the Cubans that “you have to save everything you can. It is very difficult to ask that of the people who have resisted all these hardships with dignity and stoicism; even more so when we are not delivering what we owe. But, if we save and demand less, we have more capacity to serve. That is the most revolutionary, altruistic and supportive thing we can do now.”

According to the Electric Union of Cuba (UNE), The electricity deficit in the country for the peak hours of this Friday was approximately 24% of the maximum generationreported EFE.

The state company indicated in a statement that the maximum generation capacity is 2,447 megawatts (MW) for a peak demand of 3,030 MW.

The Government says that the cuts in the supply are due to breakages in the plants, the deficit of gas for distributed generation and scheduled maintenance.

The Cuban authorities have recognized the “tense” situation of the national electricity system and warned that “difficult days” remain before the arrival of the hottest months of the year, those with the highest consumption due to the use of air conditioners in homes.

Power outages were, along with other serious economic problems, some of the factors that fueled social unrest last year in Cubawhen the biggest protests in decades took place.

In recent weeks, some protests have been repeated over the blackoutsas in the city of Camagüey (center) and the town of Los Palacios (west), among others.