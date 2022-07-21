Díaz-Canel: The well-being of the country must be built together (+ Video) › Cuba › Granma

We have to ensure that the territorial development strategy has a robust local production system, and for this it is necessary that the business fabric, whether state or private, pay taxes to the municipality, highlighted Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, when intervening in the Economic Affairs Commission, as part of the activities prior to the Ninth Ordinary Period of Sessions of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

In this regard, he stressed that we are not going to develop the country by applying the same things in all places, because each territory has particularities that must be taken into account; what must be achieved is that the municipalities, with their faculties or potentialities that their autonomy gives them, can gradually solve a group of important problems. If the municipality is strengthened, the province is strengthened and also the country, he affirmed.

The president highlighted the need to go to a business resizing process in two directions: subordination of companies to achieve autonomy in the municipalities, and business structure, in which it is necessary to reduce the administrative and bureaucratic apparatus.

Speaking in the Committee on Economic Affairs, @DiazCanelB He emphasized that work must be done to achieve a robust local production system, which will allow the strengthening of the Local Development Strategy in each territory. pic.twitter.com/Gz6uvCdYgh – Cuba Presidency (@PresidenciaCuba) July 20, 2022

Díaz-Canel also drew attention to the composition of the cost and expense files, the existence of business inefficiencies that are later backed by the State Budget, thus affecting social spending, and the role played by the territories to act in the base and regulate, effectively the issue of abusive prices.

There are entities, including the state ones, that pay all salary expenses to the leading product of the company, and when opportunities are not taken advantage of, distortions appear; there are those who want to have profits without doing more, without being efficient and distributing at all costs, he commented.

So, in the end –he said– the people are harmed by high prices and the Budget; since the variant is to compensate with the Budget these inefficiencies in profitability and resources are no longer available for social programs, better serve those who are in a situation of vulnerability and make more transformations in the neighborhoods.

We all have to build the well-being of the country, and those who have the most, consequently, must contribute more, since the benefits and achievements of the Revolution are the same for all, without establishing differences between whether it is a state worker or a worker who belongs to the private sector, he said.

The first thing to understand is that an imperial logic, led by the US government, seeks to dominate the world, and one of its tools is a platform for cultural colonization, said the Head of State. “In different ways, the entertainment industry and social networks are trying to get people to deny their identity, to see their culture as obsolete, in its most universal dimension.”

If the Cuban people have been able to resist it is because they are faithful to their roots, because they have ideas and convictions, because they know how the nation was formed; and for wanting to be socialists we have had a permanent aggression, he emphasized. This is evidenced by the intensification of the blockade and a disinformation campaign that is woven from social networks, which magnifies the situations, always seeking to discredit the government’s management and show us as a failed state, he added.

He stated that our representatives are chosen for their honesty, decency, culture, willingness to work for the people, and for their human and revolutionary qualities.

He also pointed out that cultural colonization must be faced with a cultural decolonization program that links various institutions and reinforces our essences, our history.

How to face the economic suffocation and the strategy of ideological subversion?, he reflected. With the logic of socialist construction, of achieving the greatest possible social justice and popular democracy, and with the total conviction that to achieve this, greater revolutionary articulation is essential and strengthening the elements of popular participation and debate, he specified. We must also continue studying, and propose measures.

He recalled that the world is experiencing an economic crisis and Cuba is affected by this context, which, together with the blockade and the increase in freight, complicates access to imports such as food and fuel, and makes operations more expensive.

Everything we are going to do, he said, will always be saving socialism, not selling or privatizing the country; we may now have deprivations and shortages, but we have human dignity and security to live, as well as social achievements that allow free access to health and education for all, without distinction.

He stressed that development has to take place at the local level, because in the end, the strategies, even if they are national, are specified in the territory, and we have to better assume that logic, and under that essence continue working, and an example is the elaboration of the Budget, which must continue to be perfected and be more participatory.

Our concept of well-being – he warned – cannot be based on consumerism, but rather on human relations as a society. That our children grow up happy, that the rights of all families are respected, that a problem can be solved with the participation of all, with solidarity; that is where our well-being must lie, she specified.

We have had to live through a stage of great complexity, but we will get out of the problems, and we will do so by building socialism and preserving the Revolution, he concluded.

Photo: Jose Manuel Correa

REDUCE THE BUDGET DEFICIT AND BOOST REVENUES

When presenting to the deputies of the Economic Affairs Commission details on the Settlement of the State Budget in 2021, Meisi Bolaños Weiss, Minister of Finance and Prices (mfp), recalled that 2021 was marked by the impact of covid-19, the international economic crisis and an unprecedented tightening of the US economic blockade and, despite this, the vitality of basic services to the population was maintained.

Within the analysis presented, in which Alejandro Gil Fernández, deputy prime minister and head of Economy and Planning, also participated, and it is highlighted that 504 entities report business losses and, of them, 320 had planned profits; meanwhile, 182 taxpayers did not settle within the year.

Precisely, regarding tax management, the Minister pointed out that various facilities have been opened from the Portal of the National Tax Administration Office that allow compliance with obligations, download the tax vector and forms, request suspensions from the exercise of self-employment, in addition of the implementation of the digital signature in all offices.

Photo: Jose Manuel Correa

However, we have defaults and taxpayers who underreport, and this affects, in a general sense, all citizens, because the income generated by any of the economic actors and not received, are resources that do not reach the Budget to finance some public service of which we are all beneficiaries, he argued.

He argued that one of the main challenges of the Cuban economy is to achieve the reduction of the budget deficit and the growth of income.

The Minister of the mfp assured that, for the transformation, attention and social and material problems, actions were supported in 600 neighborhoods, of 91 municipalities of the country, and 175,000 people benefited.

He pointed out that the State Budget is not there to finance losses to companies and organizations, as the country’s leadership has indicated. However, until we transition to this subsidy for people and not for products, which is ideal, it is sometimes necessary to finance those companies that offer vital services and that have centralized prices, but that are lower than the real cost. Examples of these are the electricity rate, controlled medications and medical diets, among others.

On the irregularities that persist, he mentioned the entities that overdraw current expenses; poor planning of wage spending in the provinces; subsidized retail prices that show defaults, causing irregularities in accounting records and reconciliations; and that 412 budgeted units ended the year with demands for resources, committing payments without availability.

Teresa González, deputy for the municipality of Puerto Padre, Las Tunas, insisted on the need to control and strengthen accounting, and the requirement in the preparation of cost and expense records.