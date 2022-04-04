Dibu Martínez justifies his reaction after learning that they will share a group with Mexico in Qatar 2022

the goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez the West Ham in the Premier League of England, he regretted his celebrations after learning that the Argentine National Team was going to share a group with the Mexican team, in the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The controversy started when a video of the Argentine goalkeeper circulated on social networks, where when coach Gerardo Martino left Mexico in Group C with his team, he jumped with happiness and was heard saying the word “easy-easy” affirming that was an easy team for them.

“I lived it with anxiety, it is my first World Cup. It’s a fucked up group, cute. Mexico touched us first and, jumping, there comes a time when you no longer know if a rival is good or bad. I got more nervous than in a game”, were the words of Martínez.

According to Dibu Martínez in an interview with the Diario Olé of Argentina, his reaction was not because the Mexican National Team was an easy team for the Albiceleste, assuring that it was actually nerves since it will be his first World Cup where he will participate.

After that video, the Mexican fans attacked the goalkeeper supported by the official website of Wolverhampton where striker Raúl Jiménez plays, who showed his support for the Mexican team that was placed in Group C of Qatar 2022 along with the Argentine teams, Saudi Arabia and Poland.