Dibu Martínez made fun of the Mexican team and now karma comes to him

Dibu Martínez made fun of Mexico, now fate charges them

April 03, 2022 07:30 a.m.

The goalkeeper of Aston Villa and the Argentine team made fun of Mexico after learning that he will be one of his rivals in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. However, fate took it from him hours later.

More news from the Mexican team:

Mexico can carry 4 goalkeepers and Martino’s decision to summon Acevedo

Aston Villa played against the Wolves in a vital game to get closer to international tournament positions, however, the team where Raúl Jiménez plays asserted their locality. Dibu received two goals, one of them from his own teammate.

Thus, karma takes its toll on the Argentine goalkeeper who, during the World Cup draw, began to celebrate with his little son, shouting “easy, easy”. Dibu Martínez this year has not been able to with the team where Raúl Jiménez plays.

When does Mexico face Argentina?

According to the FIFA draw, Argentina and Mexico will face each other in the second match of group C where they are also shared with Poland and Saudi Arabia, a team that has no references from the previous teams.

More news from the Mexican team:

Martino finally accepted it, Chicharito would return to El Tri although one detail remains