News

DiCaprio bewitches Bezos’ girlfriend Mister Amazon jealous challenges the star – Chronicle

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, ‘bewitched’ by Leonardo DiCaprio in recent days during a brief meeting between the three at a gala evening in Los Angeles: this is how the network commented on the video of the meeting, which went viral on Twitter. The video, just six seconds long, was shot at the 10th edition of the Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and already has over 17.1 million views. DiCaprio talks animatedly to the couple as Sanchez looks at him in admiration – “hypnotized” is the definition of some media – with a big smile. The billionaire, for his part, doesn’t seem impressed at all. Thus, Bezos, turning to DiCaprio, posted a message that leaves little doubt on what he thinks of that meeting: “Leo, come here, I want to show you something … LeoDiCaprio”, writes Bezos. The second richest man in the world accompanies the post with a photo of him that portrays him posing outdoors leaning on a sign with the words: “Danger! Steep cliff! Fatal fall!”.




© All rights reserved

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Solana overtakes Cardano after reaching a new ATH

2 weeks ago

Listen to digital and pay TV 27 September: Inter-Verona makes 3.9% on Sky and 1.4% of the DAZN by Auditel share. Boom TopCrime

August 28, 2021

Griselda, Sofia Vergara actress in the new Netflix series

2 weeks ago

anxiety and agoraphobia after the lockdown

July 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button