DiCaprio bewitches Bezos’ girlfriend Mister Amazon jealous challenges the star – Chronicle

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, ‘bewitched’ by Leonardo DiCaprio in recent days during a brief meeting between the three at a gala evening in Los Angeles: this is how the network commented on the video of the meeting, which went viral on Twitter. The video, just six seconds long, was shot at the 10th edition of the Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and already has over 17.1 million views. DiCaprio talks animatedly to the couple as Sanchez looks at him in admiration – “hypnotized” is the definition of some media – with a big smile. The billionaire, for his part, doesn’t seem impressed at all. Thus, Bezos, turning to DiCaprio, posted a message that leaves little doubt on what he thinks of that meeting: “Leo, come here, I want to show you something … LeoDiCaprio”, writes Bezos. The second richest man in the world accompanies the post with a photo of him that portrays him posing outdoors leaning on a sign with the words: “Danger! Steep cliff! Fatal fall!”.







