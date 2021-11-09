DiCaprio ‘bewitches’ his girlfriend Bezos, message magnate to actor – Chronicle

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, ‘bewitched’ by Leonardo DiCaprio last Saturday during a brief meeting between the three at a gala evening in Los Angeles: this is how the network commented on the video of the meeting, which went viral on Twitter , which prompted the patron of Amazon to post a not exactly flattering message on the same social network addressed directly to the American actor.

The video, just six seconds long, was shot at the 10th edition of the Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and already has over 17.1 million views. DiCaprio talks animatedly to the couple as Sanchez gazes at him in admiration – “hypnotized” is the definition of some media – with a big smile. The billionaire, for his part, doesn’t seem impressed at all.

Maybe Sanchez is just a big fan of the actor … but on Twitter there are those who joke that they want to find a woman “who looks at you like Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend looks at Leonardo DiCaprio”. Someone else writes: “When you literally have billions but you are not Leonardo DiCaprio”. And again: “All DiCaprio films are about to be withdrawn from Amazon Prime”.

For his part, the person concerned, turning to DiCaprio, posted a message that leaves little doubt on what he thinks of that meeting: “Leo, come here, I want to show you something … @ LeoDiCaprio”, writes Bezos. The second richest man in the world accompanies the post with a photo of him that portrays him posing outdoors leaning on a catello with the inscription: “Danger! Steep cliff! Fatal fall!”.