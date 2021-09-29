DiCaprio encourages the consumption of vegetable meat: will 37 million followers try “fake meat”?

The actor has once again sent a message to his followers, promoting the consumption of vegetable meat to fight climate change: is it the push for 37 million people to switch to a “more vegetable” diet?

Choosing vegetable meat to combat climate change: this is the message that Leonardo DiCaprio recently launched on social media, urging more 37 million people between Facebook and Twitter to change their diet, at least once a week. The actor, known for the numerous environmental campaigns carried out over the years, was also one of the first and most important financiers of Beyond Meat, with Bill Gates.

It is no coincidence, therefore, that the actor shared an information campaign of the company on social media, which invites consumers to make a small but fundamental change in their habits:

Every single person can help the planet and reduce climate change with one small choice every week. Join me and @BeyondMeat in our mission to rethink the future of food. #BeyondMeatPartner pic.twitter.com/Fgt1qSkIbm – Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 4, 2021

“If every person in the US replaced just one beef burger per week with a Beyond Meat veggie burger – you can read in the photo – it would be like removing 12 million cars from the streets ”. It is certainly not the first time that environmentalist demands have found support from a world-famous figure, who is the spokesperson for the plant-based choice. Just think of the message recently launched by Bill Gates, that he urged rich countries to consume only vegetable meat; or a Oprah Winfrey, who is considered to be one of the most influential women in the world. Despite not being vegan, the American actress and presenter has done a great deal for promote the benefits of a plant based diet, through television screens and on social networks.

Fake meat: what it is and why it can change the world

Vegetable meat is one of the most revolutionary products that have appeared on the food market in recent years. We are talking about a 100% vegetable food, but which imitates animal meat in taste, appearance and texture. The potential of this product is enormous, as is their success: the two companies that symbolize vegan meat, Beyond Meat And Impossible Foods, have become in a few years two giants of the plant-based food sector, collecting partnerships of the highest level and astronomical funding. Latest in chronological order is the collaboration between Beyond Meat and McDonald’s: the two companies have recently entered into a three-year partnership, which will make Beyond Meat the main supplier of the hamburger line McPlant.

The scope of this news is enormous: the fact that a company like Beyond Meat has managed to reach the menus of a fast food restaurant of the caliber of McDonald’s “Normalizes” the plant options. No longer niche products available in small specialized shops, but an integral part of the menu of a fast food restaurant that has been a consumption habit for millions and millions of people around the world for decades, and which has certainly contributed to shaping the current food system. If the fake meat is from McDonald’s, we can be sure it has gone mainstream.

And the point is just that: vegetable meat has to be mainstream because, as much as vegans and vegetarians like it, it’s not meant for them. The target audience of this product are omnivores and flexitarians, who “want” to eat meat. At the same time, however, we live in a moment in which consumers are increasingly attentive to nutrition, more aware of the link between food and health, and on a global level, the demand for plant-based products is growing, even from omnivores. Companies are called upon to find a viable alternative to the consumption of animal proteins, which attracts consumers by shifting consumption towards vegetables. Climate change is a current and pressing problem, which finds the most effective and, at least theoretically, simpler solution in the transformation of the global food system.

Can you call yourself an “environmentalist” if you eat meat?

The production of meat, in all its supply chain, has a huge environmental impact. More and more scholars are shining the spotlight on the connection between animal protein consumption and climate change, and the numbers speak for themselves: “ecological” meat does not exist. If we talk about the water footprint, for example, meat is among the foods that impact the most on the availability of water resources. According to one of the most impressive studies ever made on the subject, THE GREEN, BLUE AND GRAY WATER FOOTPRINT OF FARM ANIMALS AND ANIMAL PRODUCTS, L’water footprint of beef is very heavy: 15415 liters of water are needed to produce 1 kg of meat. You also need:

8763 liters of water for one kg of sheep meat,

5988 liters for one kg of pork,

4325 liters for one kg of chicken meat,

3265 liters for one kg of eggs,

1020 liters for one liter of milk.

On the other hand, the study shows that we need – for example – only 322 liters of water to produce one kg of vegetables or 1644 liters to produce one kg of cereals.

Speaking instead of polluting gas emissions, a 2018 study by the University of Oxford states that products of animal origin contribute 58% to the production of greenhouse gases linked to food. In particular, a 50-gram serving of red meat is associated with the emission of at least 20 times more greenhouse gases and 100 times more land use than a 100-gram serving of vegetables. Added to this is the link between meat consumption, biodiversity and the spread of diseases with pandemic potential: an alarm recently launched by a study published in the journal Nature, and which is also confirmed in a recent UN report.

The studies on the subject are many, all highlight the same problems and all provide the same solution: the transition to a diet that is as vegetable as possible. At stake is public health and the salvation of the planet that hosts us, and the adoption of more conscious lifestyles is now a moral imperative.

Leonardo DiCaprio: the actor’s “green” face

Over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio has repeatedly lent his notoriety (as well as his finances) to the environmental cause, starting in 1998 with the foundation of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of environmental awareness. With his foundation, the actor promotes dozens of causes in favor of nature and animals (including the protection of the Amazon forest), but that’s not enough: DiCaprio has participated and / or directed several documentaries in defense of the planet. Among these, “Before The Flood – Point of no return“, A docu-film focused on the theme of global warming and on what we can concretely do to save the planet before it’s too late.

Although he is not vegan, the actor has repeatedly stressed the importance of significantly reduce the consumption of meat to combat climate change, by encouraging the consumption of Beyond Meat products. There are those who might find a veil of hypocrisy in DiCaprio’s choices, but we think that “little” is better than “nothing”. Even if, from our point of view, the ultimate goal must be animal liberation and the transition to a plant-based diet, we cannot underestimate the influence of the message that DiCaprio has launched to millions of fans around the world: what if 37 million people found in his words the impetus to switch to a plant-based diet?

