DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet in a new photo from the film

Adam McKay’s film is expected to stream on Netflix on December 24th

USA Today has released a new photo of Don’t Look Up, where is it Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence And Timothée Chalamet they go shopping in a post-apocalyptic supermarket. The first hints of the plot speak of a comedy about two astronomical scientists (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who, after discovering that a meteor will hit the Earth within six months, take a media tour to try to warn the world. ; however, they will find disbelief and rejection on the part of those who listen to them. The actor of Dunes instead he will play a character described as “un evangelical skater punk shoplifter“. But not only that, in addition to the two of them, the cast can also boast Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Meryl Streep And Jonah Hill.

Don’t Look Up: A new photo from the movie coming to Netflix

Don’t Look Up, Hyperobject Industries

Adam McKay he will be involved in the project as director, screenwriter and producer with his Hyperobject Industries. Joining him, as producers, will also be Kevin J. Messick and Jeff G. Waxman. Don’t Look Up will be distributed by Netflix. A few months ago, the director declared all his enthusiasm for the project:

I am thrilled to be shooting this movie with Jennifer Lawrence. And the fact that Netflix sees this film as a world-class comedy raises the bar for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way.

The greatest difficulty was convincing Leonardo DiCaprio, whose agenda was already busy because of the next film by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon. The actor had been close to movie roles on Netflix in the past, but remained one of the few stars not yet working for the streaming giant. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the budget of the film is 75 million dollars, but according to IndieWire a source close to Netflix has denied the figure. Given the high expectations, Netflix will release the film, in a limited number of copies, also in theaters, on December 24th.

