DiCaprio scientist and environmentalist in “Don’t look up”, a satire on deniers – Corriere.it

from Stefania Ulivi

Among the stars of the new film by Adam McKay Meryl Streep US president in Trump style, Jennifer Lawrence, astronomer who discovers the comet that threatens the earth

A global threat threatens to bring death and destruction to the planet, scientists propose solutions but their action is weakened by the combination of politics and business that tickle gullible and conspiracy theorists. Any reference to the pandemic is completely coincidental, Adam McMay assures in presenting Don’t Look Up, his apocalyptic comedy (from December 24 on Netflix, tomorrow in theaters with Lucky Red) with an Olympic cast of acting: the triad Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance. Even Ariana Grande in the role of a pop star influencer. “An allegory on the environmental crisis. I wrote it before the pandemic, but, of course, seen now, it seems even more relevant », observes the director who in The Big Bet had targeted the world of finance and in Vice the White House. DiCaprio relaunches: “Covid demonstrates how much public opinion is distracted from the truth: scientists warn of the risks but we do not listen to them“. In the film he is one of them. Randall Mindy, an anonymous professor of astronomy in Michigan, discovers thanks to the talent of a doctoral student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), a more frightening and concrete danger than a virus: a huge comet that is about to hit the earth and destroy all forms of life . Humanity has just over six months to save itself. “I’ve been dreaming of a film like this for a long time, capable of making people laugh and reflect on what for me is the most important issue, climate change. My character is built solidly on so many people I’ve met from the scientific community, especially environmental scientists trying to communicate the urgency of the topic. And about their feeling of being relegated to the last page of the newspaper ».

Deniers It also happens to them not to be listened to, while denial theories are rampant. The imminence of the end of the world does not seem to upset US President Orlean, a Streep competing with herself who assures that she did not have precise models in mind (“There are too many examples of people interested only in earning power and money when, on the other hand, we would need people with a great sense of the state “) but Trump seems to be feminine. Not even his inept head of cabinet, his son Jason (Hill) is upset, nor does the news hit the front pages. Rather, it is sweetened by talk shows with anchor woman Brie Evantee, (Blanchett) in the front row. With great disgust of the young PhD student, and a certain satisfaction of her boss, for the first time in her life center stage. «Adam – continues DiCaprio – was very good at painting the two different types: she, outspoken, like a Greta Thunberg and him trying to come to terms with the system. I really hope this film has the impact it deserves. As an activist I fight for the climate emergency to become the main concern for everyone, politics and public opinion ». There is no planet B recalls McKay. «I was talking to a journalist friend about the difficulty of making a film about the environmental crisis and he said to me: in short, it is as if an asteroid destroys the Earth. Here is my story! AND the right key is comedy, satire“. Among the ingredients, a Musk-like entrepreneur who sells dreams and multiplies profits (Rylance). And a guy who hasn’t given up on the inevitable, Yule (Chalamet). We could surprise you with special effects. But the reality is even more so.