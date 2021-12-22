DiCaprio threw himself into a frozen lake to save his dogs on set

Don’t Look Up, new film by Adam McKay, sees as the protagonist Leonardo Dicaprio who plays an astronomer who discovers a comet on a collision course with Earth. With him Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep. All together they were guests, together with the director, of Entertainment Weekly where they told various anecdotes of the film including one that saw the star actor of Titanic and his dogs, two huskies who decided to jump into a frozen lake in Boston.

McKay began by saying:

The funniest thing was that Leo has these two rescue huskies who are absolute tornadoes. Jonah also sent me pictures of their torn sofa.

Lawrence continued to goad his castmates: “Tell the story of the frozen lake”.

Basically, they both fell into a frozen lake – said Hill, who lived with his former Wolf of Wall Street castmate while filming their new movie.

DiCaprio then continued:

Yes, and then I went into the lake. Living in California I didn’t know what to do in a frozen lake.

One of the dogs fell – continued Lawrence – and Leo jumped into the frozen lake to save it. And as soon as he pushed him out of the pond, the other jumped in.

The other started licking the drowning one and then we all found ourselves together in the frozen lake – concluded DiCaprio.

A few days ago, director McKay also told about another anecdote regarding Leo. In fact, the actor seems not to have liked the nude scene shot by Meryl Streep.

She is fearless – the filmmaker told The Guardian. And yes, that’s a stand-in. But do you know who had a problem with this scene? Leo. He sees Meryl simply as a queen of cinema… although royalty is perhaps not a compliment… as such a special figure in the history of cinema. He didn’t like seeing her with the tattoo on her lower back, walking naked for a second. He said something like, “Do you really need to show it?” And I: “It’s President Orleans; it’s not Meryl Streep ”. But she didn’t even blink. He didn’t even talk about the matter.

What do you think?