DiCaprio’s blood that changed Django Unchained

Django unchained is the film signed by Quentin Tarantino which will be broadcast tonight at 21.10 on Rai Movie. It is a film intended to pay homage to Django, 1966 film directed by Sergio Corbucci and played by Franco Nero. A real milestone in the Italian western, of which Quentin Tarantino has always been an avid fan.

Django Unchained, the plot

The year is 1858 and Django (Jamie Foxx) is a slave living in Texas, at the mercy of two men who have every right to his existence. However, an unmissable opportunity arises for the man to obtain freedom when Dr.King Schultz arrives at his door (Christoph Waltz), a headhunter who wants to use Django to track down two criminals. In exchange for his assistance, the doctor promises Django that once the mission is completed he will be able to have his freedom. Thus a working relationship is born between the two men which soon leads to a feeling of friendship and mutual respect. At this point Django confesses to his friend that his aim is to go in search of his wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington). To help Django, Schultz does research and discovers that the woman has been sold to Calvin Candie’s plantation (Leonardo Dicaprio), a man famous for his cruelty.

The accident of Leonardo DiCaprio (and not only)

For a long time Quentin Tarantino pursued the dream of offering the public his own version of the so-called spaghetti western, a film genre that has had some of its maximum peaks in Italian productions. It is no coincidence that the Django by Corbucci represented perhaps one of the most significant examples of the genre: and Tarantino’s bond with this Italian film was such as to prompt the director to call Franco Nero – protagonist of the 1960s film – to give him a very small role in Django unchained. It goes without saying, therefore, that Quentin Tarantino’s intentions to work on Django unchained it was to represent one of the most important moments of his acclaimed career. However, the film set was punctuated by a series of incidents.

