DICE reveals some of the changes coming with the next Update – Nerd4.life

In a series of Twitter posts, the developers of DICE unveiled some of the changes and problems they intend to solve with the next update from Battlefield 2042.

Specifically, among the novelties of the next patch there will be fixes related to the disappearance of loadouts, the inability to revive or respawn, interactions with UAV-1 and some balancing related to vehicles.

“We are confident that we have identified the cause of the problem that was preventing you from revive a companion or being revived, when a player is in close proximity to nearby features. A fix is ​​on the way. Separately, we are approaching a possible server-side fix for players who under rare circumstances could not respawn. If this fix doesn’t work, we already plan another fix for our next update. ”

Regarding the interactions with theUAV-1, “it has been temporarily removed to allow us to consider how best to make it balanced and fun. This process is now complete and we will try to reactivate it in the next update.”

Regarding the disappearing loadout problem, the DICE developers explain that it is “a rare problem that is already being tested for a fix.” While for the means, “the LCAA hovercraft will be re-equipped with lighter armor, reducing its health and we are reducing the power of some of its weapons. The weapon power of the MD540 Nightbird will also be reduced. We are looking at the balance. for further future changes. ”

The launch of Battlefield 2042 (our review here) was certainly not one of the best and the game even entered the top 10 worst-rated games on Steam, with players complaining about technical issues and design choices that they move the game away from previous iterations of the series.