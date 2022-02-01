DICE reveals the news coming before Season 1 – Nerd4.life

DICE and Electronic Arts have revealed what the plans are for the upcoming Battlefield 2042 updates. The developers intend to introduce many new features.

Future updates will include the Points table updated: it will be divided into two sections to separate your team from the enemy one. Subsequently, the table will also keep track of the U / M score. Battlefield 2042 will also offer voice communication (VoIP) across all platforms. Additionally, there will be a better overview of your career on the battlefield and how much progress it will take to unlock subsequent items.

The DICE team also wants to incorporate “team dynamics smoother and more intelligible, a refined reporting system and an improved reward system for teams that focus on match objectives. “Weapon dynamics will also improve further.

Portal, the Battlefield 2042 mode, will still be “an integral part of the game” and will be expanded with new modes and tools. There will also be changes for the Specialists, but for now the team is not ready to talk about it.

DICE also promises more information and clarity regarding what the team plans to change in Battlefield 2042. Already, he explained. how they will interact with the feedback from fans:

First of all, the team says: “We will introduce you to the main points of interest, along with our current ideas about them, explaining where we intend to make changes.”

The second phase is explained like this: “After that, we will take some time to collect and listen to your comments on both these aspects and our proposals.”

Finally, here’s what it SAYS: “Later, we will come back to talk to you about the subject after considering your feedback, which will have guided the actions taken to improve the game.”

One of the first innovations that will be discussed is the map structure. Any changes, however, the team immediately specifies, will take time. The team’s goal is to “explain our motivations behind future decisions and make you understand what we think of your feedback”.

As for the first season, scheduled for the summer, will be only the first of four seasons that will provide four new Specialists, new locations and completely new content. Owners of the Year 1 Pass – included in the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition – will receive an exclusive bundle (as an apology for the delay in the arrival of Season 1) containing a Specialist skin, weapon and vehicle skins, a weapon from melee and a player card. All of these items will come with an update.

Battlefield 2042

Tell us, what do you think of DICE’s promises on Battlefield 2042?