Dickinson – Apple TV+ series – Review

From the hand of its creator, Alena Smitharrives Dickinsona period series with a modern twist based on the life of the great American poet Emily Dickinson. This television gem, whose three complete seasons are now available on AppleTV+joins the platform’s growing list of critically and publicly acclaimed series (ted lasso, severityamong other).

‘Dickinson’ review

Title: Dickinson

Original title: Dickinson

Hailee Steinfeld (Emily Dickinson)

Adrian Enscoe (austin dickinson)

Anna Baryshnikov (Lavinia Dickinson)

Jane Krakowski (Mrs Dickinson)

Toby Huss (Edward Dickinson)

Ella Hunt (Sue Gilbert)

Chinaza Uche (Henry)

Year: 2019

Duration: 30 min.

Country: USA

Director: Alena Smith (Creator), David Gordon Green

Script: Alena Smith

Photography: Tim Orr

Music: Ian Hultquist

Gender: Comedy. Biographical

Distributor: AppleTV+

Dickinson series trailer

Synopsis

Biopic about the acclaimed American poet Emily Dickinson (1830-1886) that explores the social, family and gender conflicts suffered by the author.

Where can you watch the series in streaming

Discovering the Dickinsons

Starring an exceptional hailee steinfeld (who also acts as executive producer), Dickinson reviews the years of youth of the acclaimed North American poet, and focuses on her relationship with a society that does not advance at the same pace. Likewise, the series explores the bond between the poetess and those who make up her closest circle: her parents, Edward Dickinson (Toby Huss) and Emily Norcross Dickinson (an always wonderful Jane Krakowski), her sister, Lavinia “Vinnie” Dickinson (Anna Baryshnikov), his brother, Austin Dickinson (Adrian Blake Enscoe), and his sister-in-law and love of his life, Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt). A diverse group of secondary characters, among which stands out Wiz Khalifa as Death, he accompanies the young woman on her adventures in Amherst, Massachusetts.

own style

The brilliant use of contemporary language and music manages, firstly, to inject freshness into the genre, and, secondly, to make Dickinson an attractive product for younger audiences. In one of the most epic sequences of the third and final season, Emily Dickinson and Walt Whitman (billy eichner) dance to the sound of One More Time of Robin Schulz in Pfaff‘s, the historic New York gay bar, while the poetess’s voiceover recites one of her most famous poems, This is my letter to the world (which gives the episode its name), in a moment of absolute liberation.

deconstructing the myth

History has wanted to remember Emily Dickinson as an eccentric and lonely character who chose to live in seclusion for much of her life. With Dickinson, Smith’s intention is clear: Smash (the patriarchy) that one-dimensional concept. And he succeeds in spades. The Emily Dickinson she introduces us to can be non-conformist, romantic, sometimes impatient and other times insecure. In short, an updated version that the new generations that study her figure from now on will appreciate.

Conclusion of ‘Dickinson’

Since its excellent cast (especially Steinfeld), backed by an ingenious and irreverent script, to its unbeatable musical selection, Dickinson deserves the outstanding. I wish certain television awards had thought so.