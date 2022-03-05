Did Adamari López send a hint to Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán? Followers say yes

Adamari López always gives something to talk about. The Puerto Rican host of Hoy Día this time received messages of support when talking about the female instinct.

The presenter posted a video in reel format on her Instagram account where she says: “there are many sayings, but with everything I have lived I can confirm that eyes that do not see, heart that senses“.

While the Puerto Rican expresses these words, she walks slowly through the pool area in the garden of her house wearing a pink shirt and white pants.

“From 1 to 10, how much does yours sense?” López wrote next to the video.

This question made his followers quickly react and leave him messages. Some might relate to the current sentimental relationship that Toni Costa, her former partner, now maintains with Evelyn Beltrán.

“That sounded indirect,” one person commented, and there several more joined and left their words.

“Something in her was still hesitant to marry him. Something sensed”.

“And of course. You had a good eye, shortie. I congratulate you”.

“That’s right, time to time and everything comes to light.”

“I sensed it too, girl, I don’t know how it took you so long.”

What was already widely known was recently confirmed: Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán are together.

She took advantage of the birthday surprise that Toni Costa gave her to finally be seen together and mention it in a post on her Instagram account:

“The best surprise of my life. @toni Thank you very much to all our friends for being present at this unforgettable moment. We love you! ”Said the Mexican next to the video of the surprise that Costa gave her.

The fans of the Spanish dancer reacted very well to the relationship he now has. They told him that he deserves to be happy and that he enjoy this stage of his life:

“How beautiful she is, hopefully and it works, he deserves it, he looks like a super polite, hard-working, fighter and respectful guy”, “Congratulations Toni, look for your happiness, very beautiful if she is your girlfriend”, “Toni has every right to be happy. Apparently he was not with the ex”, “Young and very beautiful, he deserves to be happy and it shows that he is a good guy” and “Let them enjoy it and live their lives”.

